Bathroom hand towels are the hardest working linens in your closet. Subjected to use after numerous hand washings, face cleansings, teeth brushings and hair dryings every day, we demand a lot of these tiny towels. Not only must they be absorbent and durable, the best hand towels need to be soft to touch and pleasant to smell. No dampness or mustiness, please!

Whether you’re stocking up the bathroom for yourself, your kids or your guests — or choosing a set for a housewarming or wedding gift — finding the right hand towels can be a challenge. While most are made of 100% cotton, you’ve got Egyptian, Turkish, ringspun and more options to choose from.

Size, color, thickness and other factors complicate the choices even further as you search for the best hand towels for your specific needs. Some people prefer crisp white while others love to swap in different colors depending on their moods, the seasons or their bathroom decor. Homeowners in cool climates may desire a plusher, cozy texture; those in hot and humid areas, a thinner and faster-drying textile. And for families with lots of kiddos cycling through the bathroom in tornado-like patterns, long-lasting durability might be the overriding concern.

Overwhelmed with factors? Wash your shopping worries away, and check out these five hand towel options. From quick drying to spa-quality to best value, you’ll find the perfect hand towels for drying off again and again.

1. AmazonBasics Quick Dry Hand Towels

These AmazonBasics hand towels are made of 100% cotton for a lightweight yet plush feel. The towels, which measure 28 by 16 inches, have a quick absorbency and dry fast — perfect for bathrooms with several family members washing their hands and faces. No more damp or musty moments! Made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards. And on the decorative side, the hand towels feature a simple band and border detail and come in a range of colors.

2. Luxury Egyptian Cotton White Hand Towels

Made of 100% combed Egyptian cotton, these hotel- and spa-quality hand towels will turn your hand- and face-washing experience into a mini spa moment. Generously sized at 16 by 30 inches, the towels in this set of six are soft, lightweight and highly absorbent. Edges are reinforced with fine, double-needle stitching to prevent warping or fraying, and the premium long-staple cotton is bleach safe and resists shrinkage. Plus, a complimentary two-year warranty guarantees the luxury will last.

3. SALBAKOS Turkish Cotton Hand Towels

Imported from Denizli, Turkey, this set of six 100% combed Turkish cotton hand towels are made with the latest technology in weaving, dyeing, cutting, sewing and embroidery for a softness that gets even better with time. Heavy in weight and super absorbent, the 16 by 30 inch towels are vat-dyed for more than eight hours to ensure long-lasting color and hems are double stitched for extra durability. The set is also Oeko-Tex certified, meaning that they are chemical-free and pesticide-free.

4. Utopia Towels 100% Cotton Hand Towels

This four-pack of 100% cotton hand towels are soft, durable and highly absorbent — while also being lightweight. The ringspun terry weave features loops on both sides that create extra surface area for completely drying off your hands and face. The 16 by 28 inch towels come with double-stitched hemmed finishing for less disintegration after washing.

5. Cotton Craft Multi Color Hand Towels

Each budget-friendly set contains a whopping 14 (!) hand towels made of 100% cotton, two of each of the seven vibrant colors. Mix up the look of one bathroom by rotating in different colors, or stock up every bath in your home with coordinating hues. Measuring 16 by 28 inches and made of ringspun cotton with sewn edges for durability, the lightweight construction results in an absorbent towel that dries quickly.