Target’s New Spring Collection Is Here & We’re Ready To Redecorate

Once the holidays are over, winter weather can be kind of a bummer. Without the promise of good cheer, family gatherings, and lots of hot cocoa, what’s the point of all that gray, cold weather? Well, luckily you can start dreaming of warmer, sunny days already, thanks to the release of Target’s new spring Home collection for 2020.

Defy the gray skies above with light, bright decor that just screams “sunshine.” There are smooth, crisp bed linens, colorful pillows and throw blankets, and elegant faux-greenery that will add a pop of springtime cheer to your home even when there’s a blizzard howling away outside.

Target’s spring Home collection is available online now. If you’re as ready as we are for winter to be over, here are some of our favorite items from the collection that will add a little sunshine to your decor.

1. Opalhouse Round Floral Pillow with Poms

Liven up your couch with a few floral throw pillows that will remind you of spring even as you’re snuggled up against the cold outside.

2. Opalhouse Chunky Knit Throw Blanket

A bright yellow throw blanket invited in the sun even on overcast days.

3. Threshold Potted Artificial Boston Fern

Faux houseplants actually look real these days, so give in to your black thumb and pick up a Boston fern that even you won’t be able to kill.

4. Threshold Multi Stripe Bath Rug

Don’t forget to give your bathroom a spring makeover! Switch our your bath mat for this bright little number as an easy fix.

5. Opalhouse Lucia Embroidered Pouf

A colorful pouf is just what your living rooms needs. Use it as extra seating or as a luxurious foot rest.

