The 5 Best Dinnerware Sets for Every Day of the Week

Whether you’re serving your family a basic weeknight meal or hosting friends for a Saturday evening dinner party, every dish tastes better when presented on attractive dinnerware. Matching bowls and plates can turn a quick meal into a special sit-down dinner any night of the week.

Ranging from service for four to six people, dinnerware sets can include soup or salad bowls, dinner plates, dessert plates, mugs and more. Consider your usual plating needs before buying a set to ensure you’re prepared to plate up your standard breakfasts, lunches and dinners on a daily basis — and don’t forget to factor in the wear and tear your meal companions bring to the table; kiddos chowing down need more durable options than, shall we say, “mature” diners.

When we’re talking about anything related to food, health and safety is always a concern, as well. Your family and friends (as well as you!) will be putting the food served on your plates into their bodies, so dinnerware should be made of materials free of chemicals or other harmful substances.

Of course, style matters, too. From basic white sets to colorful artistic collections to elegantly patterned series with egg cups, we rounded up the best dinnerware sets for home chefs to serve their culinary creations, from Sunday brunch to Taco Tuesday.

1. AmazonBasics 18-Piece White Dinnerware Set

Whether you have a large family or want to reduce how many times a week you need to run the dishwasher for a clean plate, this AmazonBasics dinnerware set offers service for six in an elegant white finish. The AB-grade, BPA-free porcelain is lightweight yet durable, and is also microwave-, dishwasher-, freezer- and oven-safe; plates can withstand up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit! While the set does not include mugs, having two more dinner plates, dessert plates and bowls than the standard 4-person service makes up for it. Sleek yet neutral, the set also complements any decor palette or style.

2. Gibson Elite Bella Soho Reactive Glaze Dinnerware Set

With an artistic reactive glaze finish and a modern square shape, this 16-piece dinnerware set from Gibson adds flair to any tablescape. Each piece of the service for four, which includes a soup/salad bowl, dinner plate, dessert plate and mug, has a gorgeous blue interior and elegant black exterior. Durable and thick, the stoneware resists chipping and scratching and is safe for use in both the microwave and dishwasher. Plus, the generously sized plates and bowls allow plenty of space for creative platings and ample portions.

3. Corelle Mystic Gray Dinnerware Set

Known for its triple-layer-strong glass that highly resists chips and cracks, Corelle’s dinnerware is ideal for families with young kids (or adults at raucous parties). This 18-piece Mystic Gray set includes service for six with dinner plates, appetizer/snack plates, and soup/cereal bowls accented with understated dove-gray bands and dots for a versatile look. The lightweight plates and bowls stack compactly, taking up half the space of ceramic dishes, and the non-porous surface is ultra-hygienic and easy to clean; each piece also is dishwasher, microwave and preheated-oven safe.

4. AmazonBasics Cafe Stripe Dinnerware Set

Every meal will feel like dining in a French bistro when served on this 16-piece Cafe Stripe dinnerware featuring vibrant red details edging bright white round plates. Made of AB-grade, BPA-free porcelain, the service for four includes dinner plates, dessert plates, bowls and mugs that are lightweight yet durable. The porcelain dinnerware set also is dishwasher safe and can be used in the microwave and oven, up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix and match with other dishes in your kitchen for an eclectic vibe.

5. VEWEET Nikita Series Dinnerware Set

With a simple, modern pattern against a classic white background, VEWEET’s 20-piece porcelain dinnerware set will be the perfect complement to any meal you create. Each dinner plate, dessert plate, bowl, mug and egg cup in the four-person service is suitable for use in the dishwasher, oven, microwave and freezer. Did we mention it comes with an egg cup?! Breakfast never looked so good. Plus, the elegant plates and bowls, made of FDA-approved, AB-grade, BPA-free porcelain, also stack easily for space-saving storage.