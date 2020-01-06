Amazon Offers a Deep Cleaning Home Service & It Has Thousands of Rave Reviews

If your New Year’s resolution is keeping your home sparkling clean, Amazon has your back. As part of Amazon’s Home Services (yes, they have an entire page dedicated to hiring pros to help you with home projects), Amazon offers a Deep Cleaning service in many — but not all — U.S. cities. And the service is so popular, it has a staggering 29,594 reviews (at the time this article was published) and an overall near-perfect 4.5 rating.

Amazon’s Deep Cleaning/Spring Cleaning service includes all rooms of the home, from the bathroom and kitchen to all bedrooms. But what sets the Deep Cleaning service apart from a regular-old home cleaning is that it’s much more detailed and includes additional tasks such as “washing of interior windows, shower tracks cleaned, dusting of blinds, etc.” the product description reads. And in the kitchen, the cleaning professional will even clean the interior and exterior of the microwave, the exterior of the fridge, all part of the oven, including the range hood and drip pan, and hand-wipe all kitchen cabinets. Plus, they’ll take out the trash and mop and vacuum all rooms.

“Two cleaners came to the house and they were punctual and very professional,” said Amazon reviewer Katherine. “They did a great job with the cleaning. This is definitely something I would order again.”

All you need to start is the square footage of your home, your zip code (if you’re not already signed into Amazon), and to answer a few simple questions, like if you want the inside of your oven and fridge cleaned. Then, you’ll choose the best date and timeframe for the pros to come by your home. Easy as that. Pricing varies based on your needs, house size, and location. For example, for Arizona, it ranged from $180 to $270.

But if a full-on deep-clean isn’t in the stars for you, and you need just a few home tasks crossed off your to-do list, like finally putting together the brand-new patio furniture you bought over the holidays or mounting the TV to the wall, Amazon offers those services, too. Amazon’s Home Services include everything from assembly of pretty much all furniture you can think of to home improvement tasks like plumbing, wiring, and organization to yard work and landscaping to computer repair and tech support to smart lock and security camera installation and much more.

Looks like this year just got a whole lot easier — and cleaner.