Utensil holders certainly aren’t the star of any kitchen decor, but they do serve an essential purpose in the kitchen: they keep commonly used cooking implements right at hand. The simple design, even if it’s just a white ceramic crock or simple metal canister, can help make a kitchen feel lived-in and inviting — even more so if you forgo mismatched whisks and spatulas and opt for a beautiful wooden spoon collection, for example, or get all matching implements.

There’s just one thing to caution about utensil holders: they can get pretty grimy. Your best bet is to actually keep it a little bit away from the stove, which can seem like the most likely place for it. The oils and splashing can cause grime to build up inside the crock. Keeping it a few feet away, if possible, still allows you to quickly grab the tool you need without rifling through the drawers. Wherever you place it, just make sure to periodically remove the spoons and wipe down the insides with a damp sponge or cloth to keep it clean. In other words, the care and keeping of your utensil holder is pretty easy. And buying one? That’s easy, too, when you have these great options to choose from.

1. American Mug Pottery Ceramic Utensil Crock

Earthenware is an attractive and sensible choice for a utensil holder. It’s the most traditional, and even new ceramic holders have a classic style to them. They’re also heavy-duty: no slipping or tipping to worry about. The insulated walls also make them great for icing down wine or spirits in style. American Mug Pottery’s holder is also made in the USA and comes in four classic colors: white, ivory, black and blue. The extra-large capacity can also hold a sizable selection of spoons, spatulas and more.

2. Oggi Jumbo Stainless Steel Utensil Holder

Stainless steel is another timeless kitchen material. Like ceramic, it’s non-absorbent and easy to clean. But it’s also more affordable thank traditional crockery and has the benefit of giving your kitchen a more modern, sleek feel. It can also coordinate with other stainless steel appliances and accessories in the kitchen. The 7-inch base also provides ample storage, and since it’s weighted, it won’t toppling over even when extra full.

3. OXO Good Grips Utensil Holder

Leave it to OXO to take something basic and amp it up with details you didn’t even know you needed. Three slots in this utensil holder keep things organized and easier to find: you can separate by material or by function. Then the contoured bottom keeps tools upright, more separated and even easier to locate. A drip tray makes cleaning the bottom easy, too. Plus, the elliptical design is also meant to go flush against the wall with no wasted space.

4. Oceanstar Utensil Holder

Bamboo is an ample and renewable resource that’s also long-lasting and durable. Bamboo is also lighter weight than a porcelain crock. This model is a smaller than some other utensil holders, making it a good solution for smaller kitchens. The bamboo material isn’t machine washable but can be wiped clean with a washcloth. It’s also a more versatile container and can be used as a container in the bathroom and bedroom.

5. Le Creuset Utensil Set with Crock

If you really want to make your utensil container into a statement piece, this set from Le Creuset is the way to do it. Available in the same beautiful colors as the brand’s beloved Dutch ovens, these crocks have coordinating silicone spatulas and brushes. Choose from eleven colors, from pure white to the iconic flame.