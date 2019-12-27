Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale Is Happening Right Now

It’s two days after Christmas, and the second wave of holiday sales are in full swing — with stores like Target and Macy’s offering great deals on a variety of items. But the sale we’re most excited about, and the one offering the deepest discounts on all of the goodies we’re still lusting after, has to be Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale. Deal alert: you’ll find select items marked up to 75 percent off the regular retail price. Yes, we said 75 percent off!

Bath & Body Works‘ Semi-Annual Sale rivals its Candle Day Sale, where shoppers flocked to nearby stores as early as 6 a.m. on Dec. 7 to get their hands on more $9.50 3-Wick Candles. At the Semi-Annual Sale, those same candles are $10.50 each — in select scents like Vanilla Bean Noel, Frosted Cranberry, Spiced Gingerbread, White Gardenia, Caramel Drizzle and many, many more.

Also on sale are select body care products for anywhere from 50 to 75 percent off. Plus, select Wallflowers fragrance refills and select hand soaps are $3 each, two-packs of Wallflowers are $5.75 each, six-packs of Wallflowers are $18 each, select men’s body care are $5.50 each, and retired fragrances are $4 to $6.

Bath & Body Work’s Semi-Annual Sale goes until Jan. 20, both online and in stores.

So, what are you waiting for?

