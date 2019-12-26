It was a busy holiday season over at Amazon this year ⁠— and by “busy,” we really mean “record-breaking.” According to Amazon’s latest press release, not only did the number of items delivered with Prime free one-day and Prime free same-day delivery nearly quadruple, but customers worldwide also shopped at record levels the year, ordering billions of items, including, yes, “tens of millions” of Amazon Devices.

Of the Amazon Devices, the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, the Echo Show 5, Echo Auto, and Amazon Smart Plug were the best-selling products this holiday season, with shoppers purchasing millions more Amazon Devices compared to last holiday.

Echo Dot

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Echo Show 5

Echo Auto

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Smart Plug

But it was the toys, fashion, home and beauty departments that took top honors this year: More than half a billion total items were ordered in those departments, including the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: GLAM ROOM PALETTE NO.1: FAME, Carhartt, AmazonBasics and Champion items.

The best-selling toys in the U.S. this season included the following:

L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco Series with Glitter Hair

Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes

Nerf N Strike Elite Strongarm Toy Blaster

Hasbro Connect 4 Game

Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set

And as for the best-selling home products in the U.S., they included…

… the Instant Pot Duo 80 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker…

… the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum…

… the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker…

… the Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder…

… the COSORI Air Fryer…

… the Brita Ultra Max Filtering Dispenser…

… National Tree Crestwood Spruce Garland…

… and the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer.

One of the best stats in the entire report, though, has to be that, in addition to the more than five million new customers who started Prime free trials or began paid memberships worldwide, the last Amazon delivery arrived on Christmas Eve at 11:59 p.m. in Seattle, WA.

“This holiday season has been better than ever thanks to our customers and employees all around the world,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “On behalf of all Amazonians, we wish everyone the happiest of holidays and a fantastic 2020.”