It’s the day after Christmas and all through the house, gifted candles are lit and burning and our plans consist of turning on The Family Stone and sinking into the couch. But wait! Before we all get too comfortable, indulge in Christmas Day leftovers, and fall into Coma Pt. 2, you’ll want to check those newly lit candles of yours stat, because Hallmark issued a recall on about 4,500 of its candles.

The recalled candles include Hallmark’s frosted balsam joy blend jar candles, which are green in color, have three wicks, and have an image of a snowy pine cone on the jar. More specifically, the candle’s date code is 9211D, its SKU code is XKT1747, and its UPC code is 763795556991; so, check the label on the candle’s underside for these numbers. The candles were sold exclusively at Norman’s Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania from September through December 2019 for about $28.

Hallmark recalled the thousands of candles on Dec. 20 after the company received reports that the glass jar was breaking after the candle was lit, “posing fire and laceration hazards.” So far, Hallmark has received six reports of the glass jar breaking resulting in fire damage to nearby items. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund of the purchase price and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card,” Hallmark’s recall on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission website states.

Those with questions and/or comments should call Hallmark at 800-HALLMARK (800-425-5627) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Or, head to Hallmark’s Product Recalls page on its website for more information.