5 Stylish Throw Pillows — & Easy Tips for Decorating With Them

Throw pillows help finish off the look of any room and provide a cozy place for lounging, but they also open up a whole host of home decor questions: What colors do you go with? What about fabric and patterns? How do you mix and match without being too matchy-matchy? If you’re a decorating pro, this might be second nature to you. But for the rest of us, who didn’t take Advanced Placement Decorative Pillows, it’s easy to get lost. Thankfully, there are a few basic rules.

First, think odd numbers. Going with an odd number of colors, patterns or pillows keeps things a little off-balanced — but that’s the trick. Symmetry can make things look staged, while an odd number looks more natural and effortless. Picking out the colors can be a bit more difficult, but usually, you’ll want to find something to tie it into, like the rug, curtains or even wall color. As long as you find a color that works well with your couch or bedding, the color you tie it into can even be a complementary throw pillow, like a blue patterned pillow with a solid blue pillow. But mostly, you don’t need to overthink it. Rules are meant to be broken. The biggest thing is to err on the side of too many pillows instead of too few: the more you show your personality, the more cozy (and unique!) your living room or bedroom is going to feel. Still need some cushion inspo? Here are five no-fail options from Amazon that can work well with a number of decor styles.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. MIULEE Pack of 2 Decorative Velvet Pillow Covers

You have nearly limitless options with these pillows: there are over 30 colors in rich tones and eight sizes to choose from. Go monochromatic with one color in several different sizes for unexpected visual interest, or choose three complementary colors in the same size. The wide array of colors lets you go even bolder with an ombre or rainbow effect. Inserts are not included and must be purchased separately.

2. Top Finel Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

If you want to amp up the visual interest a bit, it’s possible to stick with solid colors and still add a little flair. Pom poms outline these pillows in matching colors for added texture, but you can treat this the same way you would a solid-colored pillow. Match it with corresponding solid colors as well as patterns (or both!). The pillow covers come in 20 colors and seven sizes, including a lumbar pillow that works great as a stand-alone pillow in the middle of the couch.

3. Two Queens Lane Boho Throw Pillow Covers

If you’re still daunted at the prospect of coming up with your own combo of throw pillows, this set has everything you need. A mix of textures, patterns and colors go great with each other and will compliment almost any couch color, from bold jewel tones to light creams. The mix is netural enough that you can also easily layer in additional pillows. This would look great, for example, with a pop of bright color from a solid pillow, or with a more bold pattern.

4. Hillside Home Hand Woven Decorative Throw Pillow Cover

This busy pillow is actually very easy to tie into a set of cushions. The use of black, grey and cream will help it tie into common neutrals found in most rooms, while the yellow provides just a hint of accent color that won’t overpower other color schemes. The handwoven design also adds an instant sense of comfort and hominess to your space.

5. ARTIFUN Velvet Pleated Round Throw Pillow

Luxe velvet pillows somehow feel even more sumptuous when they’re round. And shapes are another way to play with the mixing and matching game of couch pillows. Pair this with a long lumbar pillow or a few square throw pillows, or go all round. It’s also a great stand-alone pillow on an armchair: pick a color that works well with other accent pillows so it ties into the rest of the room.