Let’s just state the obvious: Target rarely disappoints. And when we got a sneak peek of Target’s upcoming spring Home collection? Well — Santa, cover your ears — we were ready to banish our Elf on a Shelf and dive into some seriously premature spring cleaning.

We’re holding ourselves in check (and yes, the Elf can stay until Christmas), but trust us when we say the new Home collections from Target brands Opalhouse, Threshold, Project 62, and Made By Design will rock your world — and your nest, starting Dec. 22.

Most importantly, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ rustic modern brand Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is now branching into a new category: furniture. If it sounds like we’re swooning, it’s because, yes, we’re swooning. That furniture collection will be available on Target.com beginning Dec. 26. Bye-bye, tree (or menorah)! Hello, sexy accent bench and midcentury vibin’ hairpin console table!

Here are a few previews of what we can expect:

So start casing your joint right now as you relax with your eggnog and watch your sugared-up tots go mad and climb the walls (and you) with their Fortnite Nerf guns. Imagine the spring version of your weary winter home. If you can dream it, Target can supply it: The spring collections will offer hundreds (yes, hundreds!) of products including bedding, bath, storage, greenery and breezy springtime decor. Think crisp neutrals and natural woven touches, bright florals and light, airy vibes. All at that sweet Target price point that keeps us coming back for more, every season. We admit it: We’re addicted. (Hey, don’t judge. The first step is admitting you have a problem. The second step is buying a new set of floral mugs and matching napkins.)

Target’s senior vice president and general merchandise manager of Apparel, Accessories and Home, Jill Sando, weighed in on the bountiful treasures coming our way next season.

“Our spring Home collection is bursting with new Target-exclusive pieces, including Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s first foray into furniture… our guests can transform their everyday spaces into quiet retreats. It’s an affordable refresh for their homes and a breath of fresh air to start the New Year right.”

We can practically smell that fresh spring air already. What? That’s just the frozen food aisle at Target? Whatever. We’re SO here for the new spring collections. Meet you there. And Elf on a Shelf? Your days are numbered, buddy. Enjoy your remaining mischief.