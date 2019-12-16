Etsy Revealed Their 2020 Trends, Including Their Bold Pick for Color of the Year

Who needs to relax with classic blue when you can inject your home — and wardrobe — with splashes of chartreuse? Etsy recently announced its 2020 trend predictions and this year, chartreuse is their color of the year because it’s not only “daring, statement-making, and unexpected,” but also will transport you back to the neon-embracing ’80s.

According to Etsy, searches for green items increased by 12 percent over the past three months compared to the same time last year, while searches for neon green items, specifically, increased by 55 percent. “Chartreuse is a bold color known for increasing energy, encouraging unconventional thinking, and evoking feelings of growth and harmony,” Etsy states on their blog, adding that they predict the hue will make its presence known everywhere from home goods to wardrobes.

The year of the color block

In addition to their color of the year, Etsy’s report included predicted trends for 2020, including home decor color-blocking. In fact, Etsy has seen a 7 percent increase in searches for color blocking. “This vibrant, retro-inspired style, reminiscent of the mod ‘50s and ‘60s, is a matured version of last year’s popular cut-out shapes. This look is all about pairing unconventional colorways and adding instant personality to any room, whether incorporating color-blocked pillows, wall art, or even tabletop decor,” they state.

Please welcome back, the ’80s

Etsy also predicts a major ’80s comeback in the fashion department. “While the decade was filled with questionable perms and eye makeup, the ‘80s also brought us memorable trends that deserve our attention once again. Shoppers who fell in love with last year’s maximalism can own this over-the-top look – with sequins, puff sleeves, bright colors, and more – but this time with a modern twist,” Etsy says, adding that they’ve not only seen a 39 percent increase in searches for puff sleeves, but also a 10 percent increase in searches for shoulder pads, and a 32 percent increase in searches for chain belts.

Etsy’s report doesn’t end there. Additional 2020 trends include matching wedding jackets, increased emphasis on pets’ wellbeing, and one-of-a-kind beauty products. Read the full report on Etsy’s blog.

