Overnight guests happen, whether they’re in-laws, friends of your kids, or old college buddies passing through town. If spare rooms and spare beds are limited in your home, you can drag out an inflatable mattress and pray that there isn’t an unseen hole that will eventually leave them on the floor in the morning, or you can try to make the floor or couch as soft as possible. Or you can invest in a convertible sofa. In a few seconds, a convertible sofa can go from being an unassuming couch to a full-sized or twin-sized bed that doesn’t require your guests to snooze on the floor.

Convertible sofas work in a few different ways. The simplest to use have a back that can be pulled down flat to create a flat platform. While those are the easiest, there will also be a small gap in the middle where the back and seat of the sofa meet. Fine for the occasional guest, they also tend to be the more affordable option. If you regularly host overnight guests, however, or guests who stay for more than one night, you may what to consider a couch that can actually hold a mattress. To convert those, you remove the seat cushions and pull out a folded metal frame with a small mattress. Closer to sleeping on a real bed, they can also be easily made up with sheets.

Don’t think you have room for a second sofa in your home? Never fear — even if you can’t comfortably accommodate an extra couch, you can even get an extra-large armchair that can be tucked into an office or living room corner. Yep, even the smallest spaces can hide an extra bed. Convinced? Here are our favorite convertible sofas to consider adding to your home decor.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Signature Design by Ashley Zeb Queen Size Sleeper Sofa

This couch’s timeless silhouette and comfy cushions are hiding a secret: a queen-sized memory foam mattress. While many convertible couches stop at full, this is big enough to sleep two tall adults comfortably. The generous box cushions make it so you’re not even aware you’re sitting on top of a mattress when the bed isn’t in use. It also comes in full and twin as well as three versatile colors that can be easily matched with throw pillows and blankets: light brown, charcoal (pictured) and espresso.

2. Stone & Beam Kristin Chair-and-a-Half Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

If you want to keep your regular couch, consider getting a “chair-and-a-half” that can be pulled out into a twin size bed. The extra-wide seating area is great for reading nooks, offices or even as an accent chair in your living room. Remove the cushion and you can quickly pull out a twin-sized bed with a traditional coil mattress. For added comfort, it’s also easy to keep a mattress topper folded up with the spare bedding if desired.

3. Mainstay Sofa Sleeper with Memory Foam Mattress

Loveseats can also be a good way to hide a pull-out twin mattress. Slightly bigger than the “chair-and-a-half,” this can sit two people if needed. Because it’s an in-between size, it’s not exactly an accent chair and is a bit small to be a full-sized couch in a living room. It does work great, however, in a studio or living room without room for a full couch or office/guest bedroom. The included mattress is made from foam.

4. Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon

Affordable and great for apartments and dorms, Novogratz’s midcentury modern couch is available in nine colors, from muted grey to pops of color in mustard, pink and white. The cushions fold back flat to create a flat sleeping surface. While not as comfortable as a traditional mattress, it’s ideal for occasional hosting. Because it has a much simpler conversion to a bed, it also takes up less space and is less heavy.

5. Milliard Tri-Fold Foam Folding Mattress and Sofa Bed

Folded up, this is great for a kid’s room: they’ll love reading, playing and even making forts out of the foldable, high-density foam. When friends are over, it folds out to become a twin XL mattress. You’ll have to buy a dedicated twin XL fitted sheet, but that also means this is a sleepover option that they can use through their teen years as well. It’s also a great option to store at grandparent’s houses for naptimes and overnights if needed.