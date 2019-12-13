The Best Robotic Vacuums for (Almost) Effortless Cleaning

Robot vacuums have appealed to humans ever since Rosie on The Jetsons rolled into our Saturday morning cartoons. But the current crop of robotic vacuums takes automatic cleaning from science fiction to reality. Real robot vacuums have been around since the late 90s, but in recent years, they’ve gotten more effective and easy to use.

They also vary wildly in price, from less than one hundred bucks to close to four figures. Springing for a more expensive model generally does mean you will get a few notable upgrades, like automatic recharging, remote control via an app or smart home, and a more powerful motor. But the more budget-minded options on the market still offer the main advantage of a robotic vacuum: a smart little robotic vac that basically does the cleaning for you. And while they might not offer remote start options, they can still do a lot of what their pricier competitors can do, like navigate over uneven surfaces and auto-adjust cleaning power as it goes.

If you’re ready to invest in a “Rosie” of your own, here are a few good robotic vacuum models to choose from.

1. iRobot Roomba 980

There’s a reason that “Roomba” has practically become the generic term for robotic vacuums. iRobot didn’t invent the robotic vacuum, but it made it famous. Today, their models come in a wide range of prices and perks, with lots of tiny things to differentiate them. The 980 model sits in the middle: it’s definitely an investment, but it has the fancy features and powerful motor to justify the price. It also features smart home and app capabilities that allow you to schedule and start cleanings from anywhere. And it’s one of the few Roomba models to have a “recharge and resume” feature, meaning it not only docks at the end of a cycle, but it also can charge and restart where it left off.

2. iRobot Roomba 690

While this doesn’t offer the same power or convenience as the 980, it does offer a ton of power and convenience for a lot less money. It’s an excellent daily clean option, with app scheduling and remote start. The motor isn’t as powerful, but it will pick up debris and dust and keep your floor clean. It also re-docks after every use, something less advanced Roombas cannot do. And, like all Roomba models, it can navigate around furniture and other obstacles and can “climb” onto high-pile carpet, cleaning both rugs and hardwood floors.

3. eufy BoostIQ RoboVac

Eufy provides a more budget-friendly alternative to iRobot, and their robot vacs more than stand up to the competition. While the motor is generally not as powerful, it is also a lot quieter. The slim design is also very good at fitting under even low-to-the-ground furniture. While it doesn’t have smart home or app connectivity, cleans can be scheduled via a remote control. It also automatically re-docks and recharges. For daily maintenance cleans, you may feel that a eufy robot vacuum more than gets the job done.

4. Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S

While not as powerful as eufy, this vacuum from Ecovacs offers some other advantages: it can be started via app or smart home, and multiple cleanings a day can be scheduled. The biggest downside is that it can’t recharge itself, however, so you’ll have to manually move it back to its dock to charge after cleanings. This robotic vacuum model is great for people who want to run regular “maintenance cleans” on a floor in their house with mostly hardwood or tile floor.

5. Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Coredy’s robot vac has a lot in common with other budget competitors — it has a decent (around 2 hour) charge and is good at regularly scheduled maintenance cleans. Unlike many comparable models, however, it does re-dock and recharge itself. But what really sets it apart the mop attachment. The attachment is a reservoir that replaces the dirt collector. Simply fill it with the cleaning solution of your choice after cleaning hardwood and tile floors and let it run again.