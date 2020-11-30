Groupon’s Cyber Monday Deals Are Some of the Best We’ve Seen So Far

For those who opted out of shopping in-store this Black Friday and are currently wrapped up in not one, but two fleece throws and are shopping online this Cyber Monday instead, we have just the site for you to visit today: Groupon. This year for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the site’s offering up to 75 percent off doorbusters on tech, home, apparel, and more; and we’ve made the shopping experience even easier on you by curating a list of the best deals on Groupon.

Ahead, we’ve gathered the best Cyber Monday deals on Groupon. Happy shopping!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Slippers

Image: Groupon.

Slippers make the perfect gift for those hard-to-buy-for people. No one dislikes warm and fuzzy slippers!

Slippers $11.99 Buy now

Teeth Whitening Kit

Image: Groupon.

Teeth whitening kits can easily cost hundreds of dollars but today, Groupon is offering a teeth whitening kit for only $8.99!

Whitening Kit $8.99 Buy now

Sheets

Image: Groupon.

These sheets almost have a perfect rating on Groupon. Tons of reviews mention how incredibly soft these sheets are and for Cyber Monday, they’re only $16.99.

Microfiber Bed Sheets $16.99 Buy now

Thermometer

Image: Groupon.

While we wouldn’t necessarily recommend this as a gift, it has become a household necessity due to the pandemic. Other infrared thermometers can easily cost two to three times as much as this one so grab a few for your friends and family too!

Infrared Contactless Thermometer $17.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: