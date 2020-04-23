Dinner Plates That Will Stand Up to Your Family’s Daily Use

You work hard to make dinner every night (or, well, let’s be honest: most nights) — so doesn’t your grub deserve to be plated on chic dinnerware? Yes, yes it does. And hey, even takeout and pizza taste better when they’re served on actual plates instead of eaten straight from the box.

But bringing home the best dinner plates isn’t actually an easy task, given the mind-numbing amount of options available. The market is so over-saturated with choices, it can be difficult to choose which plates are the best to bring home for everyday use. Keep in mind, you’ll be using these basic dinner plates on the daily, so you’ll want to find a set of plates that are dishwasher-safe, microwavable, easy to clean, hard to break (especially if you’ve got little kids using them) and offer up enough room for a full plate of food. Luckily, we’ve narrowed down the options to these five fab plate picks.

1. Pfaltzgraff Filigree Dinner Plates, Set of 4

Looking for something that works for everyday use, but is pretty enough for special meals, too? Then consider this set of four elegant dinner plates from tried-and-true dinnerware brand, Pflatzgraff. Each 10-½ inch diameter plate features embossed Filigree detailing and scalloped rims. They’re so pretty, you can even surprise your guests and use these dinner plates as chargers for under luncheon plates, as an alternative to regular dinner use. Plus: The set is microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

2. Amazon Basics Dinner Plates, Set of 6

This set of six dinner plates by Amazon Basics is a must-have for families of all sizes. The BPA-free, porcelain plates are microwave-, dishwasher- and even oven-safe. The 10 ½-inch diameter plates are perfect for daily use. Basically, you can’t go wrong with this simple set — so do yourself a favor and stock up on a few!

3. 10 Strawberry Street Catering Dinner Plates, Set of 12

These 10 ½-inch diameter porcelain plates are ideal for everyday use and they can be used in the microwave or dishwasher. They’re are sleek, rimless and come 12 in a set — which will come in handy if you have a big family or host a lot of casual dinner parties.

4. Melange Melamine Dinner Plates, Set of 6

This set of colorful dinner plates is an easy way to punch up your dinnerware collection! Perfect for serving up something good for the kids or summertime lunches, these durable melamine dinner plates are ones you can rely on meal after meal. BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, this set is also the perfect option for backyard grilling and cookouts or picnics.