It’s a new era where just about everyone (it seems) has ditched traditional coffee pots and owns a cup-by-cup coffee brewer. The next level up? Home-brewed espresso by the cup. If you prefer your morning coffee with more of a kick or find yourself tempted to offer dinner guests a rich cup of espresso over a run-of-the-mill coffee, you’re probably ready to bring your very own espresso maker home.

We’ve rounded up the best espresso machines so you can get the perfect jolt of java you need, whenever you’d like it. Now you just need to stock up on those cute little cups…

1. Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus

This Nespresso machine by Breville is our best overall pick. Forget worrying about grinding up fresh beans, all you need to do with this machine is pick your pod. You can take home a black, Titan or silver model. Once your espresso brewer is all set up at home (literally, just plug it in) fill the water tank, select an option from the five cup sizes, pop in your chosen pod, and take advantage of one-touch brewing. The machine takes just 20 seconds to heat up and it will shut off automatically after nine minutes.

2. Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

This espresso machine will certainly make a statement sitting right in your kitchen at home and it will produce a cup of java worth savoring. If you know a thing or two about brewing coffee, you’ll love rolling up your sleeves to tinker around until you master the perfect cup. This sleek espresso machine grinds on demand so you have total control over the dose you’re brewing, no matter which roast of bean you’re using. The precise espresso extraction feature ensures water will be dispensed at just the right temperature, and the steaming wand gives the option to froth up milk to top off every cup to foamy perfection. You’ll appreciate being able to easily choose whether to serve up single shots or double shots, too.

3. Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Maker

This easy-to-use espresso machine features multiple setting buttons so you can brew a cup of anything, from a frothy cappuccino to a double espresso, with no skill involved. Add your favorite ground beans, fill up the water and milk reservoirs, and literally just press whichever button relates to your craving! A latte a day keeps the doctor away, right?

4. DeLonghi Stainless Steel Espresso Maker

Choose from ground coffee beans or pods to brew your espresso with this sleek stainless steel machine by DeLonghi. This machine is one of our favorites since it encourages serving more than one cup at a time, whether it’s a single or double shot you’re in the mood for. Snag an early-morning espresso with your partner or use this machine to pass out dessert cappuccinos in half the time. You can also make lattes in a pinch, too.

5. EspressoWorks Barista Bundle Set

From install to serving, this espresso machine by EspressoWorks is one of the easiest (aside from the Nespresso!) to use. All you have to do is add beans and water. This barista bundle set even includes two classy porcelain espresso cups so you don’t even need additional drinkware. This machine will grind your beans, dispense the perfect amount at the perfect temperature (and up to two at a time), and includes a built-in steamer and stainless steel milk-frothing cup. Whether you want to serve a single or double espresso, cappuccino or latte, this espresso machine can do it with ease.