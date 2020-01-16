Admit It: You’re Secretly Excited About Getting a New Vacuum

A good vacuum cleaner is an essential part of your cleaning arsenal. No amount of floor-sweeping or shoes-off rules can get around the fact that, eventually, you’ll need to bust out a vacuum to get your carpet and rugs really clean. And let’s be honest: few other five-minute tasks can make a room feel clean like a quick dance with a vacuum.

But which vacuum should you choose? The right model can make a huge difference — and there are so many options, from robotic models to traditional uprights and canister vacuums to stick vacuums. Cordless, handheld… you get the picture. And then there’s the money factor. Vacuum cleaner price tags run the gamut from dirt cheap (ha!) to super-spendy, but, as with wine, you don’t need to shell out the equivalent of a couple car payments for good results. The cheapest vacuum is rarely worth it, but neither is the most expensive. You can get a great piece of equipment that makes cleaning fast and satisfying but sticking to options that fall firmly in the middle.

Still, no two homes (or cleaning routines) are created equal, and there’s no one-size-fits-all vacuum for every person. Here are five great options to choose from.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional NV356E

Small but mighty, this upright vac deep cleans carpets while still being light enough to lift. Attachments store directly on the vacuum, and the cannister lifts away to allow you to clean hard-to-reach areas like blinds and even stairs. When vacuuming normally, you can switch between the carpet/rug mode with brush roll or the hard floor mode which gently sucks up debris and dust. The smaller body also allows you to swivel and navigate rooms easier. When you’re done, you can empty it directly into the trash.

2. Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Vacuum

This Tineco vacuum offers amazing convenience — it’s cordless, and it also converts to hand-held with ease. Crevice and dust brush attachments also allow you to clean blinds, cars and more. It’s a great choice for smaller spaces, and also makes for a great second vacuum for quick cleaning jobs you might not want to plug your upright vac in for. You can clean up to ten minutes at a time, and just need to remember to recharge between uses.

3. ONSON Stick Vacuum Cleaner

A great everyday vacuum, this cordless model offers long battery life and lightweight design. It’s a great option for when you want to do a quick clean between deep cleanings. Like the Tineco, it also comes with attachments and converts to hand-held. The biggest advantage is in its long-lasting charge — up to 40 minutes at a time on regular use. It also comes with two different brush heads for hardwood/tile floors and carpets/rugs, though you will have to manually change them. If you primarily want a model to pull out to quickly clean on a daily basis, however, this is a great value-driven pick.

4. Bissell Cleanview Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

A great mid-range upright, Bissell Cleanview is ideal for heavy-duty cleans. While not as lightweight as the Shark, it is still light (just over 15 pounds) and easy to empty. It also cleans like a way more expensive vacuum and is wonderful for homes with pets. A powerful brush attachment includes a roller to better agitate and lift debris. It’s an especially good option for people who neeed to regularly clean upholstery and pet hair.

5. iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner

An effective budget option, there is one major trade-off: while you get the same maneuverability and versatility as many stick models, this one comes with a cord. Still, it’s a lightweight, everyday option that you’ll never have to worry about remembering to charge. It’s great at cleaning hardwood and tile and for regular touch-up cleans. It can also convert to handheld and used with the dusting brush to clean baseboards, vents and ceiling fans.