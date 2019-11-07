In March, Drew Barrymore launched a brand-new vibrant, trendy, and very on-brand furniture and home décor line exclusively at Walmart and Walmart’s family of sites called Drew Barrymore Flower Home. Later, in August, she launched her very own kids’ décor line — also at Walmart — called Flower Kids. Well, today, Barrymore launched her Flower Home fall collection, an elegant, yet colorful and cozy collection overflowing with exclusive, on-trend prints and patterns.

Barrymore’s Flower Home fall collection not only offers even more playful décor, boasting more than 130 items ranging in price from $10 to $699, but it also has a new addition to its already robust lineup of products: wallpaper. The collection’s peel-and-stick wallpaper selection ($34-$49) includes everything from a tropical toile print in teal and a coral-and-blue Art Deco print to a gorgeous, mustard-yellow vintage floral print wallpaper.

“My décor style has always been very eclectic. I love to make a room feel personal and curated by constantly mixing things up, adding new prints or incorporating accessories found while traveling,” Barrymore says in an emailed press release. “This is exactly what we’ve done with our new Flower Home collection for fall. We have thoughtfully added new colors, prints, wallpaper, and accents that make your home feel collected and complete.”

The Flower Home fall collection has it all: ultra-plush bath rugs, ceramic dinnerware, wall art, and — our personal favorite — all the elevated, mix-and-match furniture and decorative accents you could ever want, like this petal accent chair in Venetian wine.

Or this tufted loveseat in verdant green.

Or how about this mid-century dining table?

And if you’re in need of a bookshelf, this brass hexagon bookshelf is just begging for a place in your home.

We’d also be remiss not to highlight this tropical toile bird-print, mix-and-match four-piece appetizer plate set. You guys, the set’s only $20!

Barrymore’s fall collection is available now on Walmart’s family of sites, including Walmart.com, Jet.com, and Hayneedle.com.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.