Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black Friday Deals Sound Too Good to Be True

Listen, I know we’re only one day into November, but Black Friday deals are already rolling out and I understand the jump from Halloween straight to Christmas can be a bit jarring, but some of us just can’t contain our holiday excitement (*sips peppermint mocha and blasts Mariah Carey’s Christmas album*). So far, we’ve heard about Black Friday and pre-Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, Kohl’s and Wayfair but what about our favorite home store, Bed Bath & Beyond? Well, their deals may just be the best of all.

Like other retailers, Bed Bath & Beyond isn’t going to let this year’s short shopping season get you down because they are also offering some pretty great deals starting soon. Here are the dates you need to remember.

Nov.17-Nov. 27

Bed Bath & Beyond is kicking things off with an early Black Friday sale. Here’s a preview of the deals that will be available:

$120 Off (+ Bonus Gift Card & Soup Pot) Calphalon® Premier Space-Saving Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set

$90 Off iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$30 Off Winter Wonderland 6-Piece Pre-Lit Glittery Bristle Decor Set (Garland, Wreath, Porch Trees)

Nov. 27-Dec. 2

Customers will be able to receive 20% off their entire purchase online and in-stores (standard coupon exclusions apply) anytime starting Wednesday, November 27 until November 29. Free shipping will be offered on all orders over $19 through Monday, December 2.

Nov. 28-Nov. 29

Black Friday actually begins on Thanksgiving when doors open from 5 p.m.-12 a.m. The store opens at 6 a.m. on Friday and closes at 12 p.m. In addition to the items on sale, Bed Bath & Beyond will be offering 25% off your entire in-store purchase! You just need to grab a coupon when you go inside on November 28 and 29. Here’s what will be on sale:

Shark ION S87 2-in-1 Cleaning System with Wi-Fi Enabled Robot Vacuum & Hand Vacuum: $187.48 with coupon (up to $262 off)

Nespresso® by De’Longhi VertuoPlus Limited Edition with Aeroccino Frother: $93.74 with coupon (up to $156 off)

Keurig® K-Select™ Single-Serve K-Cup® Pod Coffee Maker: $59.99 with coupon (up to $70 off)

SodaStream® Fizzi™ One-Touch Sparkling Water Maker: $52.49 with coupon (up to $67 off)

Power XL Vortex 7qt Air Fryer: $52.49 with coupon (up to $77 off)

We haven’t received any details about Cyber Monday deals yet, but we’ll update you as soon as we find out.