Bed Bath & Beyond Just Dropped Early Black Friday Deals & They Sound Too Good to Be True

This year, most of us are completing our holiday shopping from the comfort of our couch — and doing so earlier than ever. It's only the beginning of November, and we're neck-deep in deals. One of our favorites to shop is Bed Bath & Beyond, and they've already released the best holiday present of all: an early Black Friday sale.

Walmart, Kohl's, Wayfair, and Target already dropped their deals too, so there's a lot of online shopping to do now. But first, check out these home and kitchen deals you can already snag before Black Friday. From Dutch ovens to robotic vacuums, you can score up to 40 percent off items that are on your shopping list now.

Soda Stream — $20 Off

If you’re a sparkling water addict, save yourself some money and make your own at home with this sleek and compact kitchen accessory.

SodaStream® Fizzi™ Sparkling Water Maker Starter Kit $69.99 Buy now

Shark ION Robot Wi-Fi Connected Multi-Surface Cleaning Vacuum — 23% Off

‘Tis the season for vacuum shopping, and Bed Bath & Beyond has a Wi-Fi enabled one from Shark for 23 percent off. It works with Alexa, so you can operate it without lifting a finger.

Shark ION Robot® RV871 Wi-Fi Connected Multi-Surface Cleaning Vacuum $229.99 Buy now

Power XL 10 qt. Vortex Air Fryer Pro — 20% Off

Since we’re all cooking more at home these days, we need all the assistance we can get in the kitchen. Everyone needs an air fryer for quick and easy meals, and this one is 20 percent off.

Power XL 10 qt. Vortex Air Fryer Pro $119.99 Buy now

Artisanal Kitchen Supply® 6 qt. Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven — 40% Off

If you’ve had your eyes on a Le Creuset Dutch oven (psst: it’s currently on sale at Nordstrom), but don’t love the steep price tag, this $40 option is the perfect lookalike. It’s available in three colors, and it’s 40 percent off!

Artisanal Kitchen Supply® 6 qt. Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $39.99 Buy now

Amazon Echo Dot — 25% Off

We just found out Amazon sells its tech devices elsewhere, and Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the stores carrying their products. Now, you can score the Echo Dot for 25 percent off.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation $29.99 Buy now

A version of this article was originally published Nov. 1, 2019.

