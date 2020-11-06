Too early to browse (and shop) Black Friday deals? You do realize this is the year 2020 where rules don’t exist, right? So far, we’ve already been blessed with Costco, Walmart and Target’s Black Friday deals, and now, Kohl’s has followed suit with their own selection of steals.

Aside from pairing Kohl’s Cash with select deals as they have in past years, Kohl’s Black Friday sale has a few notable differences. To start, Kohl’s will not offer free shipping on orders over $25 as they did last year. Instead, they’re emphasizing free in-store pickup. The retailer also boasts fewer tech deals this year; so much so, gaming console bundles, like the Switch and PS5) are entirely absent. But don’t worry; Kohl’s more than makes up for it with the rest of their deals, which include massive savings on Google Nest and Sony products. Kohl’s also has great deals on kitchen appliances, like the Instant Pot, as well as 40 percent off Levi’s clothing and up to 60 percent off various home and decor items.

What truly sets Kohl’s Black Friday sale apart from other retailers, though, is their Kohl’s Cash promotion. When combined with the mark-down, shoppers can save far more at Kohl’s on certain products versus other retailers, like Amazon — that is, if you can spend the Kohl’s bucks quick enough. This Black Friday, in addition to offering 15 percent off in stores from Nov. 22 to 27 and online with the promo code GIVE, Kohl’s is also giving away $15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent with the same aforementioned dates.

Ready to get a taste of Kohl’s best Black Friday deals? Keep scrolling.

1. Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell

Take $50 off the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell and receive $45 in Kohl’s Cash.

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell $229.99 Buy now

2. Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones

Take $70 off these Beats wireless headphones and receive $60 in Kohl’s Cash.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones $229.99 Buy now

3. Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer Combo

Take $70 and receive $30 in Kohl’s Cash when you purchase this Instant Pot pressure cooker and air fryer combo.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer Combo $179.99 Buy now

4. Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Take $50 off a Google Nest Learning Thermostat and receive $60 in Kohl’s Cash.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat $249.99 Buy now

Kohl’s Black Friday Deals kick off Nov. 22 at 12:01 a.m. CT online and 8 a.m. in stores. Deals run through Nov. 27 online and in stores, and Kohl’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Kohl’s will also launch Super Deals online at 12:01 CT on Nov. 26 and in stores at 5 p.m. on Nov. 27.

