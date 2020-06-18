While there are some household items you’ll regularly use (i.e. a dust buster), there are others you totally forget about and only reach for when absolutely necessary (see: lint rollers). Think about it: Unless you have a pet that sheds like crazy or long hair that gets virtually everywhere, how often do you actually use lint removers? If you answered rarely, if ever, then we need to talk.

Listen, lint removers have come a long way since they made their debut on the market back in the 1950s, and it’s high time you start putting yours to good use. Sure, you can still find a basic rolling barrel made of plastic or cardboard that picks up dust or hair from your clothing in a pinch. However the lint removers of today are so much more high-tech with skills that extend beyond cleaning up a pair of fiber-riddled slacks.

From double-sided brushes to battery-operated handhelds, lint removers can refresh everything from clothes to curtains, pick up hair around the bathroom, clean up spilled craft supplies and can even be used to trap unwelcome tiny critters like flies and spiders. Trust us, you need this kind of secret weapon in your life ASAP, and the best lint removers on the market are just a few clicks away.

1. Magictec Lint Remover

From fabric shaving to lint rolling, this multipurpose lint remover does it all. Plus, it’s battery operated, so it packs in more power than a traditional lint roller. It charges quickly and is great to take along with you while traveling.

2. Conair Fabric Defuzzer

Who knew picking out a lint roller could be so fun? Not only does the Conair Fabric Diffuser run on battery power, it works its magic in style. Available in eight vibrant colors, including pink, orange, green and blue, the device operates on AA batteries and features a detachable lint catcher that requires a clean-out every so often. It features three setting options to best accommodate specific fabrics.

3. OXO Good Grips Furlifter

This is a must-have gadget for anyone who can’t wear black around the house thanks to their furry friend. It’s a cleaning system that features two parts: the actual lint remover and a base to hold debris. Once said base is full, dump the collected bits into the trash and continue de-linting. The brush itself is made with micro bristles that effectively grab and hold fur it picks up from clothing. Since there are no sharp blades, you won’t have to worry about the device ruining your favorite pieces.

4. Xawy Electric Lint Remover

We realize Xawy’s Electric Lint Remover resembles a facial exfoliator, but this device is definitely not for your complexion. However, it does enhance your appearance by ridding your clothes of fuzz, animal hair, miniature fibers and the like. Its rotating blade is made from stainless steel (translation: it’s durable) and features a large shaving head for a quick and efficient shave. The device operates on two AA batteries and can be used on all sorts of fabrics and items such as sweaters, couches, blankets, curtains, socks, leggings, wool, cashmere and more.

5. PetLovers Extra Sticky Lint Rollers

Looking for something a little more basic? PetLovers’ Extra Sticky Lint Rollers should do the trick. One lint roller yields 90 sheets of instantaneous hair, dust, dirt and lint removal (bonus: your purchase comes with two bonus refills). The remover consists of two parts: A sturdy handle for easy rolling and some seriously sticky sheets to rack up the unwanted fibers and debris from clothing, furniture, and even floors and carpeting.