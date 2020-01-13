The Best Storage Racks to Help You Achieve Your Organizing Goals

Storage racks aren’t about to win any beauty prizes, but we don’t need them to. From the pantry to the mud room to the garage and beyond, storage racks provide, well, extra storage in spots that could — let’s be honest — otherwise be an undifferentiated mess. But just because they’re utilitarian doesn’t mean just any old rack will do.

The best storage racks are sturdy and customizable, with shelving that you can adjust depending on your storage needs. And while storage racks provide a no-frills organization solution, they’re not all the same. Here are five great picks we’ve selected for their functionality, storability and durable design.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Seville Classics 5-Tier Steel Wire Shelving with Wheels

With up to a 1,500-pound capacity, this heavy-duty shelf will hold sports equipment, kitchen appliances and more with ease. The storage rack can be assembled without tools, and the shelves can be adjusted to the desired height. You can choose between locking casters or feet — the wheels make it easy to move from room to room, but feet allow it to hold more weight.

2. NSF Wire Shelving Unit 6-Shelf

You’ve gotta love a shelving unit where the product description actually says, “all parts packaged for idiots.” In nicer terms, that means that this NSF 6-shelf wire shelving unit is easy to assemble. It’s a commercial grade, utility steel storage rack on 4-inch casters, with shelf heights that are adjustable, and each shelf can hold up to 600 pounds, for a unit total of 3,600 pounds — enough, we’re fairly sure, for most of our storage needs.

3. Plano Molding Utility Shelving

This Plano Molding Utility Shelving is a good low-priced model for light storage like linens or seasonal decor. The solid plastic shelving is ideal for smaller items — there are no holes for things to fall through — and it’s a breeze to assemble. The biggest drawback is that the shelf heights aren’t adjustable, and have a 50-pound weight limit per shelf. However, if you’re okay with evenly spaced shelves for stashing your stuff, this is a good bet.

4. AmazonBasics Expandable Metal Hanging Storage Rack

This AmazonBasics Expandable Metal Hanging Storage Rack is great for bedrooms with no closets or off-season storage. Two levels of expandable metal rods allow you to store hanging clothes (up to 75 pounds per rod), while ten shelves (with included liners) provide space for smaller items like T-shirts or shoes.

5. Origami Foldable 4-Shelf Storage Rack with Wheels

For occasional storage needs, this foldable storage rack is perfect. When not in use, it folds flat enough to go into a closet or under a bed, and when needed, it unfolds to hold up to 250 pounds per shelf. The one drawback we found: Because it can fold, the shelves are not adjustable.