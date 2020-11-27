Wayfair’s Black Friday Sale Is Full of Can’t-Miss Deals

What is your Black Friday kryptonite? Is it Amazon’s blow-out Black Friday sale on kitchen and home appliances? Or how about Target’s Black Friday sales on literally everything else? For many of us, Black Friday is the time of the year to refresh the home and taking advantage of deeply discounted furniture and home decor. One of our go-to sales? Wayfair’s Black Friday sale, and it’s going on right now. This year, Wayfair started Black Friday even before Halloween — and the deals have only gotten better since then.

Now that it’s actual Black Friday, Wayfair has pulled out all of the stops to impress sale seekers. You’ll be able to find a discount on just about anything you’re looking for. We’ve got the details below.

Wayfair’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales

Wayfair’s Black Friday Sale has officially kicked off. The etailer is offering 80 percent off area rugs, wall art and bedding. Those are the areas we recommend starting with, because as amazing as Black Friday is, it’s hard to find something for up to 80 percent off. After you’re done with that section, move onto living room seating, mattresses and entryway furniture, which is all 70 percent off.

You can also get steep discounts on pet essentials, bathroom upgrades and kitchen essentials.

What to shop at Wayfair on Black Friday

Wayfair has just about everything from furniture to home decor. There aren’t many stores, online or brick-and-mortar, that do Black Friday like Wayfair does. We recommend scoping out their furniture, especially if you’re trying to redecorate.

That said, Wayfair’s Black Friday sale can definitely get overwhelming, so we did the digging for you and rounded up our top picks.

Living Room Seating — Up to 70% Off

Courtesy of Wayfair.

This beige loveseat is $1,000 cheaper. We aren’t kidding. These kind of deals don’t happen every day, so we recommend you take advantage before it disappears.

Darren 49.5 $293.99 Buy now

Area Rugs — Up to 80% Off

Courtesy of Wayfair.

Looking to upgrade your rug? Now’s the time. This distressed area rug is usually $200, but today, it’s under $50.

Corey Distressed Abstract Navy/Aqua Area Rug $49.99 Buy now

Kitchen Essentials Blowout — From $9.99

Courtesy of Rachael Ray. Courtesy of Rachael Ray.

Treat yourself to some high-quality cookware. This 14-piece set from Rachael Ray herself is 50 percent off and you can get an additional 20 percent off with the code COOK20.

Rachael Ray 14 Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set $149.99 Buy now

Christmas Trees — From $9.99

Now’s the time to score big on the Christmas tree of your dreams. This tree is 56 percent off, so it’s a steal. Even the Grinch would think so.

Sierra 7.5' Green/White Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with 750 Clear/White Lights $319.99 Buy now

Ornaments & Tree Decor — From $9.99

Courtesy of Wayfair.

You can’t go wrong with a gold set of ornaments. This set of 50 will certainly help you trim your tree.

Ball Ornament Set (Set of 50) $24.99 Buy now

Le Creuset — Up to 20% Off

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Le Creuset is currently 20% off right now, so if we were you, we’d get a head start on our Black Friday cookware shopping now. From Dutch ovens to skillets and dishes, just about everything is on sale.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven $154.95 Buy now

