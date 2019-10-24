Bed Bath & Beyond’s First-Ever Children’s Home Furnishings Brand Is So Stinkin’ Cute

Blush-splashed wall art reading “C’est La Vie and “Ooh La La,” wildlife art decor, including giraffes and zebras, jutting from the wall; the cutest leopard wallpaper you’ve ever seen, in your pick of either white and baby blue: This is only a fraction of what Bed Bath & Beyond’s new, first-ever private label children’s furnishings brand, Marmalade, has to offer.

The recently launched exclusive kids’ collection from Bed Bath & Beyond includes a stylish and fun assortment of affordable, quality furniture and décor, including furniture, lighting, rugs, wallpaper and decorative accents, for toddlers to tweens.

“We are beyond excited to bring Marmalade to life and into the homes of our customers who desire to outfit their little one’s space with just as much style and care as the rest of their home,” says Chief Brand Officer Debbie Propst in a press release. “This collection encourages curiosity and creativity to be present throughout the home design. With Marmalade, we are providing customers with the pieces necessary to create a space for their children that is functional, fun and uniquely their own.”

Marmalade is the third of six private label brands exclusive to Bed Bath & Beyond, but it marks the company’s first-ever children’s home furnishing collection. (One Kings Lane Open House launched last month, and Bee & Willow launched in the spring.)

And, it’s an affordable collection, to boot, with prices ranging from $14.99 for decorative accessories and furniture starting at $79.99, with the highest price set at $599.99.

Ahead, we’ve gathered a handful of our favorite items from the Marmalade collection. But, trust us, if we could add ’em all, we would.

Lemons teepee

Lemons teepee in pink, $79.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Llama accent rug

Llama hand-tufted accent rug, $79.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Maya lamp shade

Maya 10-inch lamp shade, $12.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

‘Explore the Universe’ wall art

‘Explore the Universe’ wall art, $29.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Jensen desk

Jensen desk, $299.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

