Dirty clothes: small or tall, old or young, we all create them. Small, young people — and yes, that’s a euphemism for our kids — seem to excel in the task, especially. And for whatever reason, it’s frequently a struggle to keep the dirty clothes (and clean ones, too!) off the floor and in one easy-to-find spot when laundry day rolls around.

To the rescue: A good laundry basket. No, it’s not going to magically collect the clothes on its own (#dreams), but stashing hampers in easy-to-access spots in bathrooms and kids’ rooms can help keep dirty clothes corralled and rooms stay clean — not to mention make laundry day a little easier. A good hamper can also be used to transport clothes to the washing machine and even hold your newly clean, possibly folded attire. Here are our top picks.

This article was originally published November 21, 2019.

1. Sterilite 1.50-Bushel Ultra Square Laundry Basket

If you’re looking to get a new set of laundry baskets, you should check out this pack. You get a total of six sturdy laundry baskets. They’re designed for rough and tough handling, so these baskets won’t break on you. You won’t sweat carrying your basket to the washer or dryer anymore, because this basket is designed with four comfy handles. Plus, this pick is ventilated, so your clothes won’t smell up your basket.

2. SAMMART Collapsible Plastic Laundry Basket

This basket can save you a lot of space—especially if you don’t have a lot to begin with. When its flat and disassembled, it’s only 3.5 in. tall. It grows to a total of 10.5 inches, meaning that it can hold and handle your dirty laundry. The handles are designed to be comfortable, so you won’t lose your grip on your basket. It also comes in a variety of colors, including gray, bright blue, sky blue, purple and red.

3. Simple Houseware Foldable Laundry Hamper

Simple and no-frills, we love Simple Houseware’s Foldable Laundry Hamper because it’s a basic, lightweight hamper that works equally well in a closet, bedroom or bathroom. Cut-out handles make it easy to tote clothes to the washing machine, and it can be easily collapsed for storage when its not being used (although we’re not sure when that would be). Choose from nine solid colors to match your decor.

4. BirdRock Home Double Laundry Hamper with Lid and Removable Liners

Sort lights and darks easily and even remove the liners for easy toting to the laundry room with this hamper. Each side of BirdRock’s Home Double Laundry Hamper has a liner with handles attached with velcro. On laundry day, the liners can be removed for easy cleaning. A removable lid allows you to keep your dirty clothes hidden (or not).

5. Handy Laundry Mesh Popup Hamper

Collapsible laundry hampers can be used as a primary hamper or pulled out on laundry day for hauling and sorting loads. This one folds as small as your hand but totes and stores an impressive amount of clothes, linens and more. A side pocket can store dryer balls, stain sticks or detergent — especially helpful for college students or those without in-unit laundry facilities. The mesh sides also help with circulation and can help prevent clothes from getting (even more) stinky as they wait to be washed.

6. DOKEHOM Laundry Basket

With nine playful patterns, DOKEHOM’s soft laundry baskets can also be used for storing stuffed animals. The hampers come in three sizes, medium, large and extra large. Medium is good for toys as well as a hamper for baby clothes. The XL size is good for young kids’ clothing, and still small enough that they can help carry it to the laundry room as part of their chores. Older kids and adults may also like the different sizes for storing pre-sorted laundry, like towels.

7. Caroeas 22″ Rolling Slim Laundry Basket

The slim shape of this laundry hamper means it can be tucked into bathrooms or bedrooms while taking up minimal floor space. It can go on the side of a dresser without being noticeable, or easily accessed in a bathroom for used towels. While it doesn’t have a lid, it’s short enough that it can be stored under a counter, then wheeled out when in use. While the narrow design makes it ill-suited for transported clean, folded clothes, it does make it easier if you want to get two or more for sorting laundry.

