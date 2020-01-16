These Skillets Will Make You Feel Like Giada De Laurentiis in the Kitchen

What’s better than having a skillet that’s easy to handle, heats your food to perfection and doesn’t make cleaning up feel like such a chore? Aside from having a partner like that, not much. It’s normal to end up depending on a skillet you’ve been gifted, or (gasp!) even handed down. And while there’s nothing wrong with treasuring a skillet that’s been serving up sizzling goodness in your kitchen for years, it’s likely time to freshen up your frying pan collection with a new one that suits you, too. TBH, if you use a skillet often enough, you know it’s no secret that it can get warped over time.

We’ve rounded up the best skillets of 2019 so you can feel brand new next time you’re flipping and frying eggs or whipping up skillet lasagna in a pinch like Giada.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Hard-Anodized Skillet

This nonstick frying pan is sturdy, simple, easy to handle, and it comes with a glass cover — which is great for steaming veggies and locking in moisture. The hard-anodized material is dense, harder than stainless steel, wear-resistant and nonporous.

The Cuisinart skillet features a tapered, drip-free rim which makes it a breeze to handle food stovetop. (Aka, you might finally be able to flip those over-easy eggs without getting drippy yolk everywhere.) The stainless steel handle will remain cool while the skillet heats up, so you can actually grip it and take total control. It’s safe to slide into the oven, too.

2. Ozeri Stone Earth Frying Pan

This stone earth skillet by Ozeri can really contribute a soothing vibe to your kitchen aesthetic. And you can feel calm about the German stone coating that creates a nonstick surface sans certain chemicals found on other nonstick cookware, like PFOAs. The interior of the pan is made of die-cast aluminum and a magnetized base for optimal heat distribution, and the heat-resistant, silicone handle will help keep your skin safe from the heat.

3. All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Skillet

This timeless stainless steel skillet is a splurge that’s so worth it. Whether you’re a total novice or confident in your culinary skills, you’ll get a kick out of mastering your meals with such a posh pan. The low, sloped sides make it easy to flip your food, and the flat center is ideal for searing and browning to perfection. Crafted in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, this skillet comes with a lifetime warranty… even if you toss it in the dishwasher over and over again!

4. Copper Chef Square Frying Pan

This PFOA- and PTFE-free skillet is made of copper, nonstick ceramic and includes a sturdy, tempered glass lid. The pretty surface of this skillet is slick, so you’ll save a ton of time in cleanup since you won’t have to soak and scrape for it to look like new again. Plus, the square shape of the pan is such a perk, offering more room to cook whether stovetop or in the oven.

5. T-fal Three-Piece Skillet Set

Add some new members to your cookware family with this skillet set by T-Fal. The three-pack includes 8-, 9 ½-, and 11-inch pans so you can reach for the perfectly-sized skillet no matter what you’re whipping up. Each pan features a red ring in the center which burns solid and brighter when the skillet is pre-heated. The nonstick coating makes frying, simmering and searing a breeze and helps save time cleaning. The coating is PFOA-free and safe to load into the dishwasher.