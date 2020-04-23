Is a hand-held steamer part of your clothing care arsenal? If not, it should be! There are lots of reasons to keep a hand-held steamer in your laundry room: For starters, portable steamers tend to be less bulky (and lighter!) than traditional professional-style upright steamers.

Steaming can also be less damaging to your clothing than an iron. While both obviously remove wrinkles from clothing — and many models of irons also have steam functionality — steaming is a non-contact way to remove wrinkles. Unlike an iron, your steamer never actually has to touch the fabric, making it ideal for use on fabrics like silk and satin, synthetics (like polyester or jersey) or tulle.

Beyond the wrinkle-removing ability, running the steam from a garment steamer over a clothing item is a great way to freshen it up in between washes or trips to the dry cleaner — which in turn can help you extend the life of your clothing.

An upright steamer can do that too, of course, those those bulkier floor models lack one thing: portability. Many hand-held steamer models are small enough and portable enough to take with you when you travel, making them a versatile and convenient household appliance.

So go ahead — keep your iron stashed in the linen closet and try a hand-held steamer. We’ve rounded up several recommended options that will help you keep your clothing fresh and wrinkle-free.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Polardo Portable Hand Held Steamer

While most handheld steamers are small and powerful, the design of the Polardo Portable Hand Held Steamer is especially sleek, making it even easier to pack. The shape is less stable on a tabletop, but the design allows it to be held or pointed at any angle without spilling. A switch also allows you to turn off continuous steam — which is good if you want to pause between steaming garments. It even allows for horizontal steaming on an ironing board.

2. BEAUTURAL 1200-Watt Steamer for Clothes

With a comfortable grip and a spill-and sputter-proof pump design, this steamer can be used at any angle, including horizontal. When held, the steam can be controlled by a trigger. Because it doesn’t have a continuous flow, you can pause between steaming jobs without wasting water. It also heats up extremely fast — in about 30 seconds. Attachments also allow you to steam pleats as well as remove lint and steam furniture.

3. Rowenta 2 in 1 Handheld Fabric Steamer and Steam Iron

If you anticipate needing to iron and steam clothes on a trip, this will take care of both jobs. A comfortable handle lets you hold the iron vertically as you steam clothes without needing an ironing board. However, you can still use it as an iron for bigger jobs. Like regular steam irons, you can set it on variable temperatures depending on your fabric. And as an added bonus, the larger reservoir allows for up to 15 minutes of continuous steam.