All the Black Friday Deals Target Is Running All of November

The Black Friday deals are comin’ in hot. Earlier this month, Walmart and Wayfair dropped their Black Friday ads, with Costco shortly following suit. Today, Target is joining the early Black Friday announcement club, and much like its fellow retailers, deals start as early as the first week of November.

This year, in an effort to give guests even more flexibility to plan ahead for a “safe, stress-free shopping experience,” Target is taking a completely new approach to Black Friday — via its Black Friday Now deals. And, for the first time, Target’s giving shoppers a month-ahead look at their deals.

Target’s Black Friday Now deals are a series of week-long sales that will run throughout the month of November, both in stores and online. “By offering a preview of our Black Friday Now deals for the entire month of November and extending our Price Match Guarantee, we’re taking the guesswork out of holiday shopping and making Target the easiest place to get the best deals,” says Christina Hennington, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a prepared statement.

Without further ado, the sales:

From Nov. 1 through 7, Target’s offering must-have deals on electronics, appliances, and cleaning tools. Specific sales include:

Beats Studio 3 headphones for $174.99 (originally $349.99)

Beats Studio3 $174.99 Buy now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones for $199.99 (originally $299.99)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II $199.99 Buy now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $139.99, originally $199.99

Ring Video Doorbell 3 $139.99 Buy now

Keurig K Mini for $49.99 (originally $89.99)

Keurig K Mini $49.99 Buy now

Dyson V8 vacuum for $229.99 (originally $379.99)

Dyson V8 $229.99 Buy now

TCL 65” 4K UHD HDR Android Smart TV for $229.99 (originally $399.99)

TCL 65” 4K UHD TV $229.99 Buy now

Then, from Nov. 8 through 14, Target shoppers can expect to score deals on kitchen favorites and floorcare; from Nov. 15 through 21, deals on the even more electronics, as well as apparel and beauty products; and from Nov. 22 through 28, deals on toys, and even more kitchen, floorcare and electronics products, including video games and select consoles.

Deals will go live on Target’s digital weekly ad, published on Thursdays. So, be sure to bookmark that page and visit it next Thursday.

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.