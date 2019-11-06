We’ll take any excuse to make a Target run, whether it’s news of a new Hearth & Hand by Magnolia collection or a rebrand of their signature grocery line. But nothing gets us more excited to head to the big box discount retailer than Black Friday.

This year, Target’s Black Friday sale, which they have affectionately named HoliDeals, will start early because Target stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, and remain open until 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29 and stores will re-open on Friday morning at 7 a.m. There will also be some big deals available Thursday morning on Target’s website.

Let’s dive into the details.

What can we expect?

Like last year, Target will be hosting a pre-Black Friday Preview sale on Friday, Nov. 8 – Saturday, Nov. 9 where guests will be able to shop some of the deals from Target’s 2019 Black Friday ad.

The savings don’t end there because there will be ANOTHER sale called their Season-long Savings which is basically the same thing as their current Weekend Deals, just with a catchy seasonal name. Details about upcoming Weekend Deals will be revealed on Tuesdays each week on A Bullseye View.

If you haven’t signed up for a Target RedCard or Target Circle, you may want to because Target is offering early access to some of its best Black Friday deals to Target RedCard holders, and, new this year, Target Circle members. Exclusive deals will be available to these customers on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Here’s a handy calendar to help you keep track of all of the important dates.

What will be on sale?

We still don’t know all of the details, but thanks to today’s release of Target’s Black Friday ad, we know there will be steep discounts on TVs. The Samsung 50″ Smart UHD HDR TV will be on sale for $279.99 and the TCL 40″ 1080p Roku Smart TV will be $199.99! In fact, every single TV in Target will be on sale.

Computers, headphones, Amazon Alexa devices and Canon cameras will pretty cheap as well, but honestly, so many items will be marked down that you need to just look for yourself so be sure to check out their ad and plan your shopping strategy early!

If you absolutely can’t wait for these deals to roll out and looking to do some shopping today, there’s plenty of marked-down items to choose from. Here are a few of our favorites.

1. Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum

Vacuuming will feel less like a chore with this top-notch cordless device.

2. Nintendo Switch

The time for gaming is now. Buy a Nintendo Switch, then use the $25 gift card towards a new game.

3. Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Wireless earbuds will ensure you never accidentally strangle yourself on the treadmill again.

4. LG 43″ Class 1080p Smart FHD TV

This hi-def, widescreen TV will make your dozenth viewing of Home Alone even more enjoyable this year.

5. Crock-Pot 4.5qt Manual Slow Cooker

At this low price *Oprah voice* EVERYBODY GETS A CROCK-POTTTTT!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A version of this article was originally published October 2019.