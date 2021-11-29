Amazon’s Cyber Monday Is Full of Amazing Deals — Here Are 6 You Can’t Miss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The greatest shopping event of the year, Black Friday, may be behind us, but part two, Cyber Monday, is far from over. And the first place most of us are heading to? Amazon. Of course, Amazon is rolling out incredible can’t miss deals, but there are literally thousands of sale items and it can be a bit confusing. We’ve broken down all of the Cyber Monday info you need, including the best deals and discounts.

If you want the best Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping experience, sign up for Amazon Prime ahead of time. You’ll be able to take advantage of free two-day shipping, and you’ll also get access to Amazon’s limited-time lightning deals and special pricing for Prime customers.

This story is continually being updated so be sure to come back; but in the meantime, check out the latest Cyber Monday deals here.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — 50% Off

Turn in any TV into a smart TV with this Fire Stick. You can stream all of your favorites and use the voice-activated Alexa feature to move from streaming services seamlessly. It’s usually never half-off, so this a no-brainer.

REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush — 63% Off

Retire your conventional hair dryer and opt for this styling brush. This cult-classic decreases frizz by 30% and has three heat and speed settings. This is the most discounted we’ve ever seen it.

NordicTrack T Series Treadmills — 30% Off

This top-rated treadmill is a whopping 30 percent off. Start your 2022 resolutions off right by investing in this treadmill.

Vitamix Explorian Blender — 50% Off

Up your smoothie game with this refurbished Vitamix Blender. It’s almost $200 off and has 10 speeds and a low pulse feature.

LEGO Disney Belle’s Castle Winter Celebration — 45% Off

This 238-piece set is the perfect present for your little Disney princesses fan. It even has mini-figures of Belle, the Beast, Cogsworth and Lumiere.

Jetson Flash Self Balancing Hoverboard — 25% Off

If a hoverboard has been on your kid’s Christmas list, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to buy it. This electric-powered hoverboard can go up to 10 miles per hour and it flashes cool colors.

