The most wonderful time of the year is so close we can taste it, and we’re not talking about Christmas — we’re talking about Black Friday and Cyber Monday, baby. Even though this year’s delayed Amazon Prime Day was basically the introduction to Black Friday, we’ve still got to get to the real deal, which is just a little over a month away. With the pandemic disrupting shipping schedules, retailers are beginning the shopping festivities earlier than ever. One retailer to get in on the action early is none other than Walmart.

While Walmart just wrapped up its Prime Day alternative sale that had huge savings (like these Hunter rain boots that are still on sale), Walmart just announced its having Black Friday all November long, called Black Friday Deals for Days. This is not a drill.

All year we’ve been scrimping and saving so that when the Black Friday deals roll on in we’ll be ready to drop some serious change, and now that the biggest shopping day of the year is just around the corner, now even closer than ever before, we’re ready to get our credit cards out ASAP. Here’s what we know about Walmart’s Black Friday event (and the deals you can shop right now), which is three times as good as before.

When is Walmart’s 2020 Black Friday?

Every year, Walmart has extreme deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, Walmart is having not one, but three Black Friday events. The first one kicks off on November 4th online, and features the lowest prices on AirPods we’ve seen ($99), the iRobot vacuum will be $67 off, and the Paw Patrol Dino Patroller will be just $25. The second event starts on November 11th online and will feature tons of gifts for techies, including TVs, computers, and tablets. The final event begins online on November 25th and will include a mix of all your favorite Black Friday deals from toys to electronics.

To make this year’s shopping experience safer, contactless pickup and delivery will be available.

Who has time to sort through every single sale item? Well, us, but you probably don’t. Make sure to bookmark this page so that when the deals start, you’ll be in the know about all the other out-of-this-world deals. To tide you over until then, check out some major deals you can score right now. Reminder: Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving, so count on doing your shopping from the couch that day.

When is Walmart’s 2020 Cyber Monday?

Walmart hasn’t released the details on Cyber Monday quite yet, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we get word.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Instant Pot Lux

Courtesy of Instant Pot.

Score $20 off this Instant Pot and many others right now, so you can get to making all those cozy fall stews before Black Friday.

Instant Pot Lux $59.00 Buy now

iRobot Roomba e6

What do we love more than sales? Squeaky clean floors, of course! Treat yourself to this WiFi connected version that works with Alexa so you don’t even have to lift a finger.

iRobot Roomba e6 $299.00 Buy now

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron 5.5 Quart Dutch Oven

Courtesy of Lodge.

Even one of Ina Garten’s favorite cookware brands can be found at Walmart. Everyone needs a sturdy Dutch oven for the cold season, and this one also happens to look gorgeous sitting on your stovetop.

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron 5.5 Quart Dutch Oven $39.94 Buy now

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II with Google Assistant

Courtesy of Bose.

It’s the year of wearing headphones all day, so if you or your kids don’t have a noise-blocking pair, now’s your chance to get some. These ones are even compatible with Google Assistant for hands-free usage.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II with Google Assistant $299.00 Buy now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi

Courtesy of Walmart.

You’ll feel like a barista with this easy-to-use espresso machine. Plus, you’ll save money on all those coffee runs you won’t have to make.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi $121.95 Buy now

A version of this story was originally published October 2019.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: