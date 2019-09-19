These Are the Spookiest Home Decor Halloween Trends of 2019, According to Etsy

Decorating for Halloween is always a joy, but braving the crowds at Target or Michael’s isn’t for the faint of heart. That’s why we often turn to Etsy for our decor needs — not only do the items ship right to our door, but you also have a better chance of finding totally unique items that no one else will have. This year, Etsy’s Halloween Trend Report has some interesting finds. Even the houseplants are getting some horror-inspired makeovers this year! Check out all of the home decor trends and some of our favorite finds for each below.

1. Petrifying planters

If you’re anything like me, your window sills are crammed with succulents, cacti, and leafy houseplants that your cat treats like a gently toxic buffet. This year, plant lovers have been trying to get their little green buddies into the Halloween spirit, which searches for ghost planters, monster planters, and skull planters skyrocketing this year compared to last year.

Halloween Special Ceramic black cat planter, $42.46 at Etsy

2. Retro-ween

Vintage Halloween decor is super in this year, up 35% compared to last year. Make like a Sanderson Sister and bedeck your home in the spookiest decor that brings to mind yesteryear.

1940s-1950s Vintage Halloween Beistle Die Cut Witch Moon Decoration, $20 at Etsy

3. Creepy Candles

Nothing sets the the tone for a creepy Halloween party like a few flickering tapers, and according to Etsy Halloween candles are more popular than ever this year.

Creepy CryBaby Candle, $27.99 at Etsy

4. Door Decor

Whether you’re trying to terrify trick-or-treaters away or lure them en masse (I can’t be the only apartment-dwelling person who patiently waits for exactly one trick-or-treater to knock on my door each Halloween…and yes, I give them King-size candy bars), your door decor has a big impact. Wreaths, doormats, decals – pick your poison.

Gothic Skull Wreath, $24 at Etsy

With a house that looks this good, you’re bound to be the talk of the neighborhood this Halloween! And not because the rumor about you being a witch is circulating again. Ahem.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.