The New York Times’ recent interview with Jennifer Aniston is a must-read, tackling everything from her complicated, yet fulfilling lead role in Apple TV’s The Morning Show, to discussing the production company she co-owns with long-time friend Kristin Hahn — a company dedicated to telling strong stories about “flawed, complicated, messy,” and above all, strong women. And the interview takes place against the backdrop of Aniston’s $21 million, midcentury Bel-Air home.

The photos from the NY Times shoot — and behind-the-scenes photos posted to her stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth’s Instagram accounts — show Aniston in a jean jumpsuit, accessorized with a southwestern-style belt and silver necklaces. She’s posing against the lush, green foliage just outside the front entrance of her home, the home she once shared with her ex Justin Theroux.

“I’m entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life,” Aniston says in the interview. “Seriously, I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it’s just about to really bloom.”

We also get a glimpse inside the 1965 picture-perfect home she purchased in 2011, where Aniston poses with her pooch Clyde atop a gorgeous, white rug. “I’m like a weird dog person, it turns out, like a dog lady,” Aniston jokes during the Times interview. Behind her, a stark-black accent wall is contrasted by an eye-catching gold- and green-hued painting.

Fans got a first look at the home last year when Aniston invited Architectural Digest into the newly renovated home that she and Theroux spent two years decorating.

“Sexy is important, but comfort is essential,” Aniston told AD at the time. And the home is just that: sleek, yet welcoming. “I’m all about cozy,” she said.

Aniston was very hands-on with the renovation, and she loved the process so much, she admitted to the publication that if she wasn’t an actress, she would have become a designer. “I love the process. There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul,” she added.

The home is now exactly what she envisioned, an “Old World meets New World” sanctuary complete with abstract expressionist paintings, hand-painted wallpaper, silk rugs and more.

“There’s nowhere else I want to be,” Aniston said.