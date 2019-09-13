Anthropologie’s Holiday Collection Is Already Here & We Want Everything

Cue up the carols and curate your queue of Christmas flicks because the holiday season is already top of mind, thanks to retailers that have already begun stocking their shelves and online inventory full of holiday ornaments and décor. And the collection we’re already coveting? Anthropologie’s, which includes nearly 200 too-cute-to-resist items.

From whimsical ornaments, fuzzy and pom-pommed stockings and wreaths, illuminated tree toppers to Advent calendars, lighting, paper flower garlands and other vibrant home décor, Anthropologie’s holiday collection is a can’t-miss. The gold, glasses-wearing fox stocking holder? We already have four in our basket. The twinkling pinecone branches? Obsessed. And all those food-inspired ornaments? Forget about it; we want ’em all.

So, go ahead, dedicated your lunch hour today to scrolling through Anthropologie’s massive catalog of holiday items. Or, take a look at our favorite items below. Either way, you’ll be just as hooked as we are.

Figure skating fox ornament, $18 at Anthropologie

Whimsical nutcracker king, $148 at Anthropologie

Nostalgic mini ornaments (set of 20), $38 at Anthropologie

Illuminated capiz star tree topper, $38 at Anthropologie

Sophisticated fox stocking holder, $48 at Anthropologie

Pom bonanza wreath, $118 at Anthropologie

‘Countdown to Christmas’ Advent calendar, $38 at Anthropologie

Mistletoe sloth ornament, $18 at Anthropologie

Wooden sleigh stocking holder, $158 at Anthropologie

Champagne bottle ornament, $16 at Anthropologie

Eucalyptus paper garland, $78 at Anthropologie

Dinosaur ornament, $18 at Anthropologie

Twinkling pinecone branches, $48 at Anthropologie

Gilded botanical garland, $48 at Anthropologie

Belle stocking, $48 at Anthropologie

Oyster with pearl ornament, $16 at Anthropologie

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.