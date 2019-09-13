LivingHome

Anthropologie’s Holiday Collection Is Already Here & We Want Everything

Cue up the carols and curate your queue of Christmas flicks because the holiday season is already top of mind, thanks to retailers that have already begun stocking their shelves and online inventory full of holiday ornaments and décor. And the collection we’re already coveting? Anthropologie’s, which includes nearly 200 too-cute-to-resist items.

From whimsical ornaments, fuzzy and pom-pommed stockings and wreaths, illuminated tree toppers to Advent calendars, lighting, paper flower garlands and other vibrant home décor, Anthropologie’s holiday collection is a can’t-miss. The gold, glasses-wearing fox stocking holder? We already have four in our basket. The twinkling pinecone branches? Obsessed. And all those food-inspired ornaments? Forget about it; we want ’em all.

So, go ahead, dedicated your lunch hour today to scrolling through Anthropologie’s massive catalog of holiday items. Or, take a look at our favorite items below. Either way, you’ll be just as hooked as we are.

Figure skating fox ornament

Image: Anthropologie.

Figure skating fox ornament, $18 at Anthropologie

Whimsical nutcracker king

Image: Anthropologie.

Whimsical nutcracker king, $148 at Anthropologie

Nostalgic mini ornaments

Image: Anthropologie.

Nostalgic mini ornaments (set of 20), $38 at Anthropologie

Illuminated capiz star tree topper

Image: Anthropologie.

Illuminated capiz star tree topper, $38 at Anthropologie

Sophisticated fox stocking holder

Image: Anthropologie.

Sophisticated fox stocking holder, $48 at Anthropologie

Pom bonanza wreath

Image: Anthropologie.

Pom bonanza wreath, $118 at Anthropologie

‘Countdown to Christmas’ Advent calendar

Image: Anthropologie.

‘Countdown to Christmas’ Advent calendar, $38 at Anthropologie

Mistletoe sloth ornament

Image: Anthropologie.

Mistletoe sloth ornament, $18 at Anthropologie

Wooden sleigh stocking holder

Image: Anthropologie.

Wooden sleigh stocking holder, $158 at Anthropologie

Champagne bottle ornament

Image: Anthropologie.

Champagne bottle ornament, $16 at Anthropologie

Eucalyptus paper garland

Image: Anthropologie.

Eucalyptus paper garland, $78 at Anthropologie

Dinosaur ornament

Image: Anthropologie.

Dinosaur ornament, $18 at Anthropologie

Twinkling pinecone branches

Image: Anthropologie.

Twinkling pinecone branches, $48 at Anthropologie

Gilded botanical garland

Image: Anthropologie.

Gilded botanical garland, $48 at Anthropologie

Belle stocking

Image: Anthropologie.

Belle stocking, $48 at Anthropologie

Oyster with pearl ornament

Image: Anthropologie.

Oyster with pearl ornament, $16 at Anthropologie

