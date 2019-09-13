Anthropologie’s Holiday Collection Is Already Here & We Want Everything

Cue up the carols and curate your queue of Christmas flicks because the holiday season is already top of mind, thanks to retailers that have already begun stocking their shelves and online inventory full of holiday ornaments and décor. And the collection we’re already coveting? Anthropologie’s, which includes nearly 200 too-cute-to-resist items.
From whimsical ornaments, fuzzy and pom-pommed stockings and wreaths, illuminated tree toppers to Advent calendars, lighting, paper flower garlands and other vibrant home décor, Anthropologie’s holiday collection is a can’t-miss. The gold, glasses-wearing fox stocking holder? We already have four in our basket. The twinkling pinecone branches? Obsessed. And all those food-inspired ornaments? Forget about it; we want ’em all.
So, go ahead, dedicated your lunch hour today to scrolling through Anthropologie’s massive catalog of holiday items. Or, take a look at our favorite items below. Either way, you’ll be just as hooked as we are.
Figure skating fox ornament
Figure skating fox ornament, $18 at Anthropologie
Whimsical nutcracker king
Whimsical nutcracker king, $148 at Anthropologie
Nostalgic mini ornaments
Nostalgic mini ornaments (set of 20), $38 at Anthropologie
Illuminated capiz star tree topper
Illuminated capiz star tree topper, $38 at Anthropologie
Sophisticated fox stocking holder
Sophisticated fox stocking holder, $48 at Anthropologie
Pom bonanza wreath
Pom bonanza wreath, $118 at Anthropologie
‘Countdown to Christmas’ Advent calendar
‘Countdown to Christmas’ Advent calendar, $38 at Anthropologie
Mistletoe sloth ornament
Mistletoe sloth ornament, $18 at Anthropologie
Wooden sleigh stocking holder
Wooden sleigh stocking holder, $158 at Anthropologie
Champagne bottle ornament
Champagne bottle ornament, $16 at Anthropologie
Eucalyptus paper garland
Eucalyptus paper garland, $78 at Anthropologie
Dinosaur ornament
Dinosaur ornament, $18 at Anthropologie
Twinkling pinecone branches
Twinkling pinecone branches, $48 at Anthropologie
Gilded botanical garland
Gilded botanical garland, $48 at Anthropologie
Belle stocking
Belle stocking, $48 at Anthropologie
Oyster with pearl ornament
Oyster with pearl ornament, $16 at Anthropologie
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
