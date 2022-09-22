If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As much as love celebrity recommended products like say, Jennifer Aniston’s go-to face toning tool or Salma Hayek’s surprisingly affordable beauty secret, we can’t say we always feel the same way about celeb-owned brands. Truth be told, many of them to miss the mark. But that’s not the case with Kim Kardashian’s Skims.

The “solutions-oriented” brand is known for their line of next-level underwear, loungewear, and shapewear. The products come in a wide range of sizes and colors, many of which were designed to match a variety of skintones. Whether you’re looking for supportive bras you can comfortably wear all day long, panties of all styles, luxe pajamas, comfy lounge pants, or cute tank tops you can wear out or to sleep, Skims has everything you need in the softest fabrics and most flattering fits. It’s no wonder why celebs, editors, shoppers love the brand’s products so much. In fact, whenever a new style or color drops, they tend to sell out super fast!

We’ve rounded up a few best-selling Skims products that should definitely be on your radar. Check those out below.

Skims Boyfriend Boxer

Image: SKIMS SKIMS

These aren’t your boyfriend’s (or husband’s) undies! The Skims Boyfriend Boxer has the look of classic boxers with an extra comfy feel. It’s stretchy, breathable, and comes in multiple colors. According to one reviewer, these boxers are obsession-worthy. “I love the material of these boxers!” they wrote. “They are super comfy for pajamas and even lounge wear around the house. I have three sets now and I’m OBSESSED!”

Skims Boyfriend Boxer $26 Buy now Sign Up

Skims Sculpting Snaps Bodysuit

Image: SKIMS SKIMS

Looking for a full coverage sculpting bodysuit that actually does what it promises to? Allow us to introduce you to the Skims Sculpting Snaps Bodysuit. It was designed to hold, shape, lift, and provide chest support. It features a snap closure, adjustable straps, and sheer butt pockets to “prevent flattening.” Related story These $20 Under Desk Drawers are the Perfect Storage Hack & Shoppers Swear It's Every ‘Organizer’s Friend’

As one shopper wrote, it’s a true game changer. “Love love love this shapewear bodysuit!” they said. “It holds you in perfectly and smooths you out. It’s very comfortable too. I can’t say enough good things about Skims! Kim K knows what she’s doing in shapewear. I have purchased at least 15 different items from Skims and love it all.”

Skims Sculpting Snaps Bodysuit $62 Buy now Sign Up

Skims Sculpting Mid Thigh Shorts

Image: SKIMS SKIMS

“Move over Spanx, these shorts are amazing!” one shopper wrote. “They actually lift my butt up without smushing it flat. The back panel is a lot thinner than the rest of the short, so while you get held in everywhere else, your booty is allowed to shine in all its ample glory. I got these to wear under my more unforgiving dresses and they are just amazing.”

Like the reviewer said, the Sculpting Mid Thigh Shorts were made to shape and smooth your legs while giving your butt a nice lift. It comes in several shades to match a variety of skintones. Plus, that price point just can’t be beat.

Skims Sculpting Mid Thigh Shorts $34 Buy now Sign Up

Skims Cotton Plunge Bralette

Image: SKIMS SKIMS

The Skims Cotton Plunge Bralette is so comfortable, you can wear it all day without feeling the urge to take it off. It’s a favorite piece among Skims fans, and one shopper raved, “It is very plunge and sits the girls up very nicely.” It comes in several colors including bone, pink, and cobalt blue.

Skims Cotton Plunge Bralette $36 Buy now Sign Up

Skims Soft Lounge Fold Over Pants

Image: SKIMS SKIMS

Get ready for the softest lounge pants you’ll ever own. The Skims Soft Lounge Fold Over Pants are made with soft, stretchy, ribbed fabric that’s super comfortable to wear and easy to move in. It comes in several colors including classic black and a bright hot pink.

As one shopper wrote, “Aside from being so comfortable, they are so cute!!! You can either roll the top up and do a high waisted/crop top look, or fold them down (like in the picture). GORGEOUS!”

Skims Soft Lounge Fold Over Pants $62 Buy now Sign Up

Skims Cotton Rib Tank

Image: SKIMS SKIMS

The best-selling Cotton Rib Tank has over 1,000 perfect reviews on Nordstrom, which is not something you see all the time. It’s described as a “tried-and-true classic” that’s perfect for layering or wearing around the house. Shoppers can’t seem to get enough of how comfy it is. As one wrote, “This tank is so stretchy yet form fitting. Super comfortable. I could wear these everyday.”

Skims Cotton Rib Tank $34 Buy now Sign Up

Skims has so many other great pieces worth adding to your wardrobe, from robes and pajamas, to all kinds of panty styles. So be sure to check out everything Skims has to offer today. Clearly, there’s a lot to love!

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities with huge families.