The Halloween Advent Calendars You Need in Your Life

Advent calendars — which feature paper doors that, nowadays, more popularly reveal chocolate or some other treat — aren’t solely a Christmas holiday tradition used to help excitedly count down the days. No, no, no, my friend; Halloween Advent calendars are certainly a ~thing~, and we are 100 percent on board with this holiday crossover.

A little history lesson before we get into what you really came here for, though: Advent calendars date back to the mid-19th century. While the first known Advent calendar was made in 1851 by handwork and the first printed Advent calendar was released in the early 1900s, historians believe Advent has been celebrated since the 4th Century. Previously, German Protestants would draw chalk marks on doors every day leading up to Christmas.

Again, Advent calendars are traditionally a Christmas tradition, but it’s the year 2019, and we’ve apparently decided to adopt even it earlier in the year: to count down the days leading up to Halloween.

Halloween Advent calendars range from spooky, in the shape of haunted houses, to the elaborate, with tiny drawers that pull out to reveal a creepy-crawly treat (or, you know, Reese’s pumpkins) — and everything in-between.

Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the best Halloween Advent calendars we could find.

Wooden haunted house

Image: StardustKay/Etsy.

Wooden haunted house, $180 at StardustKay/Etsy

31-day countdown

Image: NearKissStudio/Etsy.

Halloween 31-day countdown, $120.71 at NearKissStudio/Etsy

Felt monster house

Image: SugarHouseShop/Etsy.

Felt, magnetic countdown calendar, $20 at SugarHouseShop/Etsy

Countdown with spinning wheels

Image: Amazon.

Countdown with spinning wheels, $22 at Amazon

Wall-hanging countdown

Image: Amazon.

Wall-hanging countdown, $23.99 at Amazon

Detachable ghosts

Image: Amazon.

Calendar with detachable ghosts, $13.99 at Amazon

Nightmare Before Christmas

Image: The Bradford Exchange.

Nightmare Before Christmas calendar, $59.99 at The Bradford Exchange

Pillow countdown

Image: eBay.

Sofa throw countdown, $29.99 at eBay

Banner

Image: Lillian Vernon.

Personalized calendar banner, $34.99 at Lillian Vernon

Coffee Advent calendar

Image: Mandini904/Etsy.

Daily K-Cup Halloween Advent calendar, $77 at Mandini904/Etsy

Wooden, hand-painted countdown

Image: JohnnyUNamath/Etsy.

Wooden, hand-painted countdown, $275 at JohnnyUNamath/Etsy

