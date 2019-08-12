Ina Garten Teams Up with Williams Sonoma to Help Fight Childhood Hunger

Returning for its fifth year, Williams Sonoma and No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in the states, have teamed up with 17 celebrities for its annual Tools for Change campaign. The celebrities — which include a handful of your favorites, like Ina Garten, Giada De Laurentiis, Antoni Porowski and more — designed their very own limited-edition spatulas and mugs, the sales of which will provide meals for children in need.

Each spatula retails for $14.95, and sales of each spatula provide up to 40 meals for children in need. For this year’s campaign, Williams Sonoma hopes to raise $2.5 million, which would help provide nearly 25 million meals to children in need across the country. So far, the campaign — with the help of Williams Sonoma’s celebrity friends — has helped raise more than $8 million and provided up to 80 million meals.

“We are committed to helping No Kid Hungry fight childhood hunger in the U.S. by raising money and awareness,” says Ryan Ross, president of Williams Sonoma, in a press release sent via email.

This isn’t Garten’s first time participating in the annual campaign, and she’ll be using the same design she used last year: the words “Cook like a pro!” handwritten in red on one side of the spatula.

Bravo Executive Producer and television host Andy Cohen joined the campaign this year because he welcomed his first child, Benjamin Allen, to the world back in February. Cohen’s spatula is vibrant, with primary colors diagonally scribbled onto it.

“As a new dad, it’s important to me more than ever to make sure all kids get the food they need to grow up healthy and strong,” says Cohen. “I’m fortunate to have a platform that reaches millions and believe I have a responsibility to shine more light on the issue of childhood hunger in the U.S., and encourage my fans to help No Kid Hungry reach more kids in need.”

Another Bravo star, Lisa Vanderpump, also designed her very own spatula this year: a cartoonish portrait of one of her many pooches, Giggy, with the hashtag “#GetGiggyWithIt” written above the Pomeranian.

Antoni Porowski is also a new-comer to the campaign. In his handwriting, he writes, “Share your food!”

Teaming up with Williams Sonoma was likely a no-brainer for Porowski, who has also partnered with the retailer for his cookbook tour. The 12-city tour kicks off in New York on the day his cookbook, Antoni in the Kitchen, his shelves — Sept. 9 — and will wrap up Sept. 27 in Illinois.

The rest of the celebs, who have designed their own spatulas, include:

Al Roker, journalist and television personality

Amirah Kassem, celebrity baker

Gaby Dalkin, celebrity chef and cookbook author

Guy Fieri, celebrity chef, restaurateur, author and television host

Hannah Hart, celebrity and television personality

Jose Andres, celebrity chef

Sean Brock, celebrity chef

Vanessa Hudgens, actress

In celebration of the campaign’s fifth year, Williams Sonoma has added celebrity-designed, limited-edition mugs to the lineup as well. The mugs will feature the most popular celebrity designs from previous campaigns, including De Laurentiis, Jeff Bridges, Kristen Bell, Olivia Munn and Trisha Yearwood. Each mug retails for $12.95 and helps provide up to 35 meals for children in need.

It doesn’t even end there: Starting Aug. 15, all of the spatula designers will compete to sell the most spatulas. Williams Sonoma will then make a $5,000 donation to No Kid Hungry on behalf of the winner. To watch the “spatdown” competition unfold live, follow @williamssonoma on Instagram and follow the hashtag #WSNoKidHungry.

Ready to get your hands on some limited-edition spatulas and mugs and give back? They’re all available for purchase at Williams Sonoma stores and on Williams Sonoma’s website.