5 Ways You Can Fight for Gun Control Right Now

Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas: The world watched in horror as devastating mass shootings took place in these two cities over a mere 10-day span. And these are only the most recent mass shootings; 212 other devastating mass shootings took place in the United States this year alone, according to Gun Violence Archive. That’s more mass shootings than days in 2022. While advocates and lawmakers fight for stronger, stricter gun-control laws, how can the rest of us fight for gun control? We have some ideas.

Support, volunteer and/or donate to gun-control organizations

Plenty of national organizations, many of which have local chapters, are working to prevent gun violence.

Nearly six million people have joined Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization committed to raising awareness about gun violence, mobilizing grassroots supporters and, ultimately, saving lives. In addition to accepting donations, the organization hosts both national and local campaigns and chapters where likeminded individuals can help pass laws and implement policies, from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense and Students Demand Action advocate groups to the Pass the Violence Against Women Act.

We’re devastated for Uvalde, Texas. Once again, gun violence has forced its way into our schools, leaving nothing but devastation, trauma, and tragedy in its wake. We can’t afford to wait for action — we must demand it now. Join us: Text ACT to 644-33. — Everytown (@Everytown) May 24, 2022

The Brady Campaign‘s mission is to reduce gun violence by 25 percent by 2025. The organization is not only committed to educating the public, but it also published a thorough, comprehensive report on how it plans to prevent gun violence. The Brady Campaign encourages people to take action and use their voice in three ways: demand a ban on assault weapons and tell Congress to expand background checks and fund research on gun violence.

Founded by former Rep. Gabby Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly, Giffords has helped pass more than 290 new gun safety laws in 45 states and Washington D.C. And the organization was able to do so with the help of people who have had the courage to speak up. Those interested in joining the organization can do so via Giffords’ three national coalitions — Giffords Veterans Coalition, Giffords Law Enforcement Coalition and Giffords Women’s Coalition — or the organization’s eight state-based coalitions, including Arizona, Delaware, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon and Virginia. Giffords also encourages people to call the Senate to push for background checks.

States United to Prevent Gun Violence has 32 state group affiliates committed to reducing gun violence. Donations to the organization support independent and successful state-based gun violence prevention groups. “Through cooperative efforts with our 32 state groups we are working to build healthy communities by reducing gun death and injury through stronger laws, community education and grassroots action,” the website states.

The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence (CSGV) states it “seeks to secure freedom from gun violence through research, strategic engagement and effective policy advocacy.” To get involved with CSGV, the organization is seeking donations.

Pick up the phone

Tonight in Uvalde, Texas, there are parents who lost children. Families who have lost loved ones. And many who have been injured. As a nation, we must have the courage to take action and prevent this from ever happening again. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 25, 2022

Your voice is a powerful tool, but how do you use it effectively? Joining any of the aforementioned groups is a great first step, as partnering with like-minded individuals will not only help educate you on what needs to be done but also show you how to take action. Whether you’re participating in a demonstration or picking up the phone and calling elected officials, it’s important to let Congress know what’s important to you.

Doing so is easy, too: Find out who your senators and representatives are, call their office directly (Senate contact information here and House here), and tell the legislative assistant who picks up what issue you’re calling about. Be clear and to-the-point, and if they ask if you need a response, tell them you don’t need it.

Use social media as a tool for change

Today, activists and Democrats are taking to Twitter to call on Congress to react to the Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings with immediate legislation, particularly to take action on the gun control bill that would require background checks for all gun buyers.

Schools should be sanctuaries of safety for our children, not where they go to die. Join the millions of Americans demanding our lawmakers stand up to the gun lobby so our children don’t have to stand up to gunmen. Text ACT to 644-33. — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) May 24, 2022

Advocacy group Guns Down America, which was formed in 2016 shortly after the Pulse shooting, supports immediate action; the group has a petition on its website demanding an emergency Senate session on gun reform that people can sign right now.

Organize your own demonstration

The March for Our Lives movement in 2018 — following the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida — was a student-led demonstration in support of legislation to prevent gun violence. It was such a success, it became the largest single-day protest against gun violence in history. As March for Our Lives toured the country, they also registered over 50,000 new voters.

Organizing your own demonstration is an impactful way to take action and make your voice heard. The right to assemble is in the First Amendment, after all. Ana Breton, who planned the pro-immigrant “La Marcha de Mayo” rally in New York City in May 2017, wrote an informative feature on Teen Vogue detailing exactly how she did it — and how you can, too.

Vote

Voting for the candidates who align with your beliefs and interests is an important, powerful action to take. If you aren’t registered to vote, do so on Vote.gov.