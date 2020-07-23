12 Times Twin XL Bedding Was Actually Cute

LivingShopping Guides

We still don’t know exactly what going to college will look like this fall but we do know several schools will be resuming in-person learning and will be inviting students back into dorms as normall. Moving into a smaller-than-you-realized dorm room with cinderblock walls, beige flooring, and harsh fluorescent lights can be jarring for first-time college students, especially with the added stress of a global pandemic. After having a room of your own to customize at home, living in such a sterile space can feel daunting. But there is a way that you can still add tons of personality to your dorm room: through your bedding.

Most college dorms have Twin XL beds to accommodate students of different heights, but finding sheets, duvets, and comforters that actually come in this special size was a huge hassle for a long time. Thankfully, these days cute and colorful dorm decor and Twin XL bedding options abound. Whether you’re all about rich florals or want something simple, these cozy options are going to transform the look of your dorm room (and make taking between-class naps even *more* appealing than usual).

1. Room Essentials Dash Stripe Bed in a Bag

Cute Twin XL Bedding: Room Essentials™ Dash Stripe Bed in a Bag
Image: Target.

Target’s bed-in-a-bag bundle comes with 1 comforter, 1 standard sham, 1 throw and 1 decorative pillow.

Buy: Stripe Bed-In-a-Bag $54.99
buy it

2. Yellow Leopard Cotton Percale

leopard sheets
Image: Target.

This updated spin on the classic leopard print pattern is so chic.

Buy: Yellow Leopard $50
buy it

3. Urban Outfitters Distressed Check Duvet Set

Cute Twin XL Bedding: Urban Outfitters Distressed Check Duvet Set
Image: Urban Outfitters.

This checkered pattern is classic and timeless. It will add a layer of sophistication to any space.

Buy: Check Duvet Set $59
buy it

4. Peacock Sheet Set

peacock sheets
Image: Target.

If you prefer something more bold, we love this peacock print from Target.

Buy: Peacock Sheet Set $24.99
buy it

5. The Emily & Meritt Marigold Rose Sheet Set

Cute Twin XL Bedding: The Emily & Meritt Marigold Rose Sheet Set
Image: PB Teen.

This vintage-inspired setis giving us major glam vibes but on a college kid budget.

Buy: Marigold Rose Sheet Set $35.50
buy it

6. Urban Outfitters Jungle Duvet Set

Cute Twin XL Bedding: Urban Outfitters Jungle Duvet Set
Image: Urban Outfitters.

The plant trend is not going anywhere anytime soon. While your college kid may not be able to keep an actual plant alive, we have high hopes they’ll be able to care for this bedding set.

Buy: Greenery Duvet Set $59
buy it

7. The Company Store Classic Percale Collection

Cute Twin XL Bedding: The Company Store Classic Percale Collection
Image: The Company Store.

We love these sheets because they’re incredibly comfy and they come in just about every color imaginable.

Buy: Percale Sheets $19-116
buy it

8. Amazon Basics 5-Piece Bed-In-A-Bag

Cute Twin XL Bedding: Amazon Basics 5-Piece Bed-In-A-Bag
Image: Amazon.

Oh you thought only Target sold beds-in-a-bag? Nope, Amazon has them too.

Buy: Coral Medallion $38.99
buy it

9. Tie-Dye Set

tie dye sheet set
Image: Amazon.

Tie-dye is the trendiest pattern of 2020.

Buy: Tie-Dye Set $116.90
buy it

10. Fancy Linen Turquoise 3-Piece Quilt Set

Cute Twin XL Bedding: Fancy Linen Tuquoise 3-Piece Quilt Set
Image: Amazon.

This bright, bold punch of turquoise is sure to add lots of life to those old, boring dorm rooms.

Buy: Turquoise Flowers $38.99
buy it

11. Half-Moon Set

This comes from Amazon’s trendy new home line called Rivet. The neutral colors are sure to work in any style dorm room.

Buy: Half Moon Sateen $64.19
buy it

12. Venice Stripe Comforter and Sham Set

Cute Twin XL Bedding: Venice Stripe Comforter and Sham Set
Image: Dormify.

A classic stripe will never go out of style.

Buy: Venice Stripe Set $89.99
buy it
Dorm Room Bedding
Image: Amazon. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

