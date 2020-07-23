12 Times Twin XL Bedding Was Actually Cute

We still don’t know exactly what going to college will look like this fall but we do know several schools will be resuming in-person learning and will be inviting students back into dorms as normall. Moving into a smaller-than-you-realized dorm room with cinderblock walls, beige flooring, and harsh fluorescent lights can be jarring for first-time college students, especially with the added stress of a global pandemic. After having a room of your own to customize at home, living in such a sterile space can feel daunting. But there is a way that you can still add tons of personality to your dorm room: through your bedding.

Most college dorms have Twin XL beds to accommodate students of different heights, but finding sheets, duvets, and comforters that actually come in this special size was a huge hassle for a long time. Thankfully, these days cute and colorful dorm decor and Twin XL bedding options abound. Whether you’re all about rich florals or want something simple, these cozy options are going to transform the look of your dorm room (and make taking between-class naps even *more* appealing than usual).

1. Room Essentials Dash Stripe Bed in a Bag

Target’s bed-in-a-bag bundle comes with 1 comforter, 1 standard sham, 1 throw and 1 decorative pillow.

2. Yellow Leopard Cotton Percale

This updated spin on the classic leopard print pattern is so chic.

3. Urban Outfitters Distressed Check Duvet Set

This checkered pattern is classic and timeless. It will add a layer of sophistication to any space.

4. Peacock Sheet Set

If you prefer something more bold, we love this peacock print from Target.

5. The Emily & Meritt Marigold Rose Sheet Set

This vintage-inspired setis giving us major glam vibes but on a college kid budget.

6. Urban Outfitters Jungle Duvet Set

The plant trend is not going anywhere anytime soon. While your college kid may not be able to keep an actual plant alive, we have high hopes they’ll be able to care for this bedding set.

7. The Company Store Classic Percale Collection

We love these sheets because they’re incredibly comfy and they come in just about every color imaginable.

8. Amazon Basics 5-Piece Bed-In-A-Bag

Oh you thought only Target sold beds-in-a-bag? Nope, Amazon has them too.

9. Tie-Dye Set

Tie-dye is the trendiest pattern of 2020.

10. Fancy Linen Turquoise 3-Piece Quilt Set

This bright, bold punch of turquoise is sure to add lots of life to those old, boring dorm rooms.

11. Half-Moon Set

This comes from Amazon’s trendy new home line called Rivet. The neutral colors are sure to work in any style dorm room.

12. Venice Stripe Comforter and Sham Set

A classic stripe will never go out of style.

