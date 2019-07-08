No one’s bank account is safe this week and early next. With both Amazon Prime Day and Target Deal Days taking place on July 15 and 16, it’s time to plan our purchases carefully. Thankfully, Target has revealed a first look at its upcoming massive sale, which includes everything from nearly half-off furniture to great deals on appliances. And we, for one, can’t wait.

For Target Deal Days, Target’s offering massive savings on hundreds of thousands of items on its website, and customers can choose between same-day delivery or pickup on eligible items.

Prepare yourself … We just announced our biggest sale of the summer! Target Deal Days kick off July 15 through July 16. Get all the details here: https://t.co/6XzigIn6RB pic.twitter.com/YZN6tEPnOW — Target News (@TargetNews) June 25, 2019

On July 15, be sure to check out the home furniture and decor section first, as Target is offering 40 percent off select furniture and indoor rugs. Plus, Instant Pots, Kitchen Aid products and more kitchen appliances will be on sale. And if you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy a Dyson, Target will slash prices on top floor care items, including Shark, Hoover, the aforementioned Dyson and more.

On July 16, the best Target deals include 30 percent off select indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, bedding, bath and more. Tons of other items will be marked down 30 percent off, too, including Evenflo carseats and strollers, certain small appliances, cookware and floorcare, sporting goods and Cat & Jack uniforms for kids.

For those who don’t want to wait until next week to do some damage, Target already has can’t-miss sales in its apparel and home departments. For example, today only, shoppers can pick up the T-Fal electric deep fryer for half off. Other items marked down 50 percent off include cutlery, cookware and bakeware, dinnerware and drink ware, as well as other small kitchen appliances.

The early online sale started today and will continue until this upcoming Sunday, July 14, the day before its two-day Deal Days event kicks off.