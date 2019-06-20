Shopping for college just got a whole lot easier, thanks to Amazon’s Off-to-College store. Launched today, students (and parents!) can browse millions of college must-haves, from electronics to furniture and dorm room decor. And for the first time, Amazon has teamed up with Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, for a curated shopping list of all her favorite dorm items.

Appropriately named Ava’s Picks, Phillippe’s taste is 100 percent on-trend, with palm tree canvas wall art, earthy planters and constellation peel-and-stick wallpaper, to all the latest electronics, like the Echo Dot and Apple AirPods. She has even included dorm essentials, like a shower tote organizer, bath mats and hand towels and more — so her list can basically pass off as your dorm room must-haves checklist for the upcoming school year.

But, of course, what we love most about Amazon’s Off-to-College store are the always-low prices, which means you can skip the overwhelming trip to Target as the rest of the college students and their respective parents ransack the back-to-school aisles.

Some of the top deals include study supplies, like pens, markers and highlighters, marked down up to 66 percent off. You’ll also find kitchen appliances, like coffee makers, waffle makers and air fryers, priced 10- to 32-percent off. In the fashion department, shoppers can save up to 50 percent on select Levi’s styles; and as far as electronics go, Prime members can save over 30 percent on select Sony 43-inch Ultra HD LED Smart TVs.

“We want to support students and parents with everything they need to make the transition to campus life comfortable this year,” says Cem Sibay, vice president of Amazon Prime, in a press release. “The combination of Prime Student’s convenient shopping and entertainment benefits and our Off-to-College store’s incredible deals allows students and parents to stretch every dollar, while keeping all of the fun and excitement that comes with getting ready for college.”

Don’t have an Amazon Prime account? No problem. Students new to Amazon Prime can sign up for a six-month trial. Once the trial ends, students enrolled in two- or four-year colleges are eligible to sign up for Prime Student, which is half the cost of regular Prime at just $6.49 a month or $59 a year.

Hell, our college years are far behind us, and yet, we can’t even pass up some of these deals. A few of our favorites include:

We won’t drop too many items in our shopping cart, though; Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, after all.

