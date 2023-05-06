Rose Hanbury’s Exquisite Mega-Mansion Is Home to a Wide Assortment of Strange Animals

In case you missed it, we recently took a deep dive into the extravagant and exquisite mega-mansion of Rose Hanbury. If you’re not familiar with Hanbury, she is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and the alleged mistress of Prince William. Supposedly, Prince William and Hanbury had an affair while Kate Middleton was pregnant with Prince Louis but the rumors have been vehemently denied by the Royal Family. Hanbury is also attending King Charles III’s coronation today, and everyone is watching closely to see how things play out. You can read about all of the rumors here but today, I’m here to talk about Rose Hanbury for a different reason. You see, not only does she live in an extravagant mega-mansion with her husband, David Rocksavage, the 7th Marquis of Cholmondeley, but their gorgeous abode is also home to a whole lot of unusual animals. Let me explain.

Hanbury’s castle (not a literal castle, but it’s huge), formally known as Houghton Hall, has its own Instagram account which Hanbury uses to document all of the happenings of the estate. We also get a peek into the daily life of Hanbury, her mansion, its beautiful gardens and the magical creatures that reside there. Yes, magical creatures.

I always thought white stags were mythical creatures that only existed in the Harry Potter universe but then I stumbled upon this.

A real-life mystical creature just chilling under a tree. So quaint!

Turns out, Hanbury's gardens are filled with these magical white deer.

But that’s not all! Hanbury also houses some adorable small fowl that look like something out of a storybook.

Here’s what those little chicks will look like when they’re all grown up.

Now that’s a regal-looking bird if I ever saw one.

The last unusual creature I found at Hanbury’s castle isn’t as magical as a white stag, but it definitely seems out of place in this whimsical, fairytale-like setting.

Longhorns! In the English countryside! Color me impressed, Rose Hanbury. I would volunteer to be your animal caretaker anytime.