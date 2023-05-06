Let’s Look at the Extravagant House Prince William’s Alleged Mistress, Rose Hanbury, Lives In

At this point, it’s a pretty safe assumption that everyone knows who Rose Hanbury is or has at least heard of her. If you’ve managed to avoid all media for the past four years and need a refresher, she is a mom, former model, Marchioness of Cholmondeley and the alleged mistress of Prince William. She was also a close friend of the Prince’s wife, Kate Middleton. Supposedly, Prince William and Hanbury had an affair behind Kate’s back while she was pregnant with Prince Louis but the rumors have vehemently been denied by the Royal Family. There are lots of stories about Hanbury and a supposed feud with Middleton and lots of people suspect her appearance at King Charles III’s coronation may cause some awkwardness but honestly, we’ll probably never get a straight answer from the Royal Family about what (if anything) went down between these two families — which, honestly, is none of our business anyway. What we do know for sure though, is that Rose Hanbury and her husband, David Rocksavage, the 7th Marquis of Cholmondeley live in an extravagant house called Houghton Hall. How extravagant, you ask? Let’s investigate.

First, check out the exterior.

One of their (probably several) dining rooms looks like something straight out of Downton Abbey or Bridgerton.

You must admit, Stone Hall is impressive. The details are exquisite.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bks6hhEgFTj/

Next, let's look at some of the gorgeous landscapes found on the Houghton Hall property.

Anyone else feel extremely poor right now?

OK, let’s get back to the house. Hanbury’s kitchen has an impressive arsenal of copper pots and pans.

I mean, sure they probably do tons of entertaining but that seems like an excessive amount of saucepans, no?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcmmwmpgRIc/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfgECEmAodB/

But our favorite feature in the entire house has got to be this kid’s bedroom. Look at that ceiling! The night sky! And I thought the glow-in-the-dark stars I stuck on my ceiling as a kid were cool. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Rose Hanbury, if you ever find yourself in need of a house sitter, please hit me up.