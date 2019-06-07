12 Boozy Father’s Day Gifts That Are More Creative Than a Bottle of Whiskey

When it comes to crowd-pleasing Father’s Day gifts, a bottle of whiskey often does the trick. But, isn’t it a little bit played out? Don’t you think you can do a little bit better this year? I think you can. Even if the dad you’re shopping for happens to love whiskey, there are other gifts out there that hit the same notes but are a little bit more creative.

For starters, there are plenty of whiskey-infused food items that make great treats, with or without a glass of bourbon on the side. Then, there are booze accessories like fancy ice cube molds and koozies that actually work. Or, if you do want to go the booze route, why not try another dark spirit that’s equally oaky and complex, like a good aged rum?

No matter what your dad likes, you’re bound to find a creative gift on this list!

Some extra special coffee beans to start the day off right

Maybe dad loves whiskey coffee, but knows it’s not exactly an every-morning kind of drink. This bourbon-infused (but booze-free) coffee solves the problem.

Bourbon-Infused Coffee, $20 at Uncommon Goods

A fancy ice cube mold

Nothing ruins good drinks like bad ice. To make sure your dad never needs to serve his best liquor over ice from the fridge dispenser, gift him this set of two fancy spherical ice cube molds.

Silicone Ice Sphere Molds, Set of 2, $12.95 at Williams Sonoma

A big tin of boozy bar nuts

If your dad is big into summer entertaining, gift him an assortment of booze-laced bar nuts to put out at the next party.

Beer and Bourbon Nuts, $30 at Uncommon Goods

Some cognac-spiked popcorn

There’s no such thing as bad caramel corn, but it’s that much better when the sweet, crunchy topping is infused with some Hennessy.

Boozy Henny Caramel Popcorn, $8 at Etsy

A box of booze-infused jerky

This assortment of booze-infused meat is tough not to like. There’s beer jerky, wine jerky, whiskey jerky, and rum jerky—in other words, a pairing for everything!

Booze-Infused Jerkygram, $49.99 at Man Crates

A good bottle of aged rum

If you’re shopping for a dad who loves Scotch but already has a full cabinet, surprise him with a bottle of aged rum. This one is aged in oak barrels and filtered through Onyx stones, so it’s got that same depth of flavor as a great bottle of whiskey.

Ron Barceló Imperial Onyx, $44.99 at Think Liquor

A rocks glass with a liquor preference

If all brown liquors tend to look the same to you, these gold-labeled glasses are here to help. Buy your dad the one that’s emblazoned with his favorite liquor, or just spring for the whole set.

20k Gold Mixology Cocktail Glass, $15 each at Etsy

A high-tech koozie that’ll really keep things cold

Those flimsy koozies your dad has probably been collecting for years? They’e fine, but they don’t actually do much in the way of keeping a beer cold. Instead, hook dad up with a next-level bottle and can cooler (it works for both!) that’ll actually keep things chilled for hours.

Asobu Frosty Beer 2 Go Stainless Steel Beer Bottle and Can Cooler, $29.99 at Amazon

Maraschino cherries that are the real thing

If you’re making a Manhattan with good booze, you don’t want to ruin it with a bad maraschino cherry. Luxardo is the original brand, and this jar deserves a spot in everybody’s home bar.

Luxardo Maraschino Cherries, $19.95 at Williams Sonoma

An assortment of bitters that will make every drink taste better

Sure, straight booze is good. But with a dash of bitters, any drink is that much better. Get your dad this starter set so that he can figure out his favorite.

Woodford Reserve Five-Pack Dram Set Bourbon Barrel Aged Bitters, $23.49 at Webstaurant

A cocktail book that’ll finish every night right

Plenty of people know how to make drinks, but not many people know the secrets to a perfect nightcap. Help dad unwind by gifting him this great book of nightcap recipes.

Nightcap: More Than 40 Cocktails to Close Out an Evening, $11.52 at Amazon

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.