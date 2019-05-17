13 Meaningful Gifts New College Grads Will Actually Use

Remember when your favorite college student graduated high school and you loaded them up with dorm room goodies, cash and laundry supplies? Well, a college graduation gift isn’t quite as easy. They’re not getting ready to enter another academic setting, they’re entering the real world and cute wall decals and hampers aren’t gonna cut it. To make your college gift-giving experience a little easier, we found 13 gifts your new college graduate will find meaningful and useful.

1. Amazon Echo

Maybe someday they’ll have their own personal assistant, but until then, they can have Alexa.

Amazon Echo, $99.99 at Amazon

2. Grown-up luggage

Pretty soon they’ll be off on their first business trip and they’re going to need something a little more professional-looking than that beat up backpack they’ve been shoving their clothes into for the past 10 years.

Away carry-on, $225 at Away

3. An Instant Pot

It’s easy to use, it’s versatile and it’s a serious step up from the microwave they probably cooked most of their meals in during college.

Instant Pot, $69.93 at Amazon

4. A camera that isn’t a smartphone

They’ll still get an instant photo, but they’ll look a whole lot cooler taking it on this instead of their phone.

Polaroid Instant Camera, $99.99 at Polaroid

5. Quality bedding

So long twin XL sheets! This grad is onto bigger and better bedding.

Luxury suite sheet set, $139.99 at Gryphon

6. Robotic vacuum

They may have been able to get away with a messy dorm room in college, but now they’re going to need to keep their place clean.

ECOVACS Deebot robotic vacuum, $189.99 at Amazon

7. ClassPass

Why choose one gym when you can choose all of them?

ClassPass subscription, prices vary at ClassPass

8. Amazon Prime

Whether they’re ordering apartment decor, food, tools or just streaming movies, an Amazon Prime subscription is guaranteed to get a lot of use.

Amazon Prime subscription, $119 at Amazon

9. Business card holder

So they can look super professional at all of their interviews.

Business card holder, $15.99 at Amazon

10. Blue Apron meal kits

A meal kit subscription is an easy (and delicious way) to let a new grad expand their culinary repertoire.

Blue Apron meal kits, $27.95-$99.84 at Blue Apron

11. Boxed package

Boxed offers the pricing benefits of Costco, but without a yearly fee. Stock your recent grad up with all of the staples they need but probably can’t afford right now.

Boxed delivery, prices vary at Boxed

12. Knives

Now that they’re cooking real food, they’ll need some real knives to chop it up with.

Sabatier 8-piece cutlery organizer with knives, $95.99 at Amazon

13. Wine glass set

Serving drinks out of plastic is officially no longer accepted. We love this set because it includes four glasses for red wine, four glasses for white and four flutes.

Wine glass set, $53.08 at Amazon

