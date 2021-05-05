Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Still Get on Amazon Prime

It’s OK, we’re not going to judge you if you have waited until the last second to do your Mother’s Day shopping. It doesn’t mean you love your mom any less— you’ve got a busy life! Don’t worry, there is still time to snag a last-minute Mother’s Day gift that will make your mom feel appreciated and may even boost you into the coveted position of favorite child. No guarantees on that, but we can guarantee she’ll love these Mother’s Day gifts from Amazon.

Check out our favorite last-minute but meaningful Mother’s Day gifts from Amazon Prime. If you’re a Prime member, you get that free two-day shipping, so you don’t have to stress about your gift arriving in time for the Mother’s Day brunch. And don’t worry, these gifts won’t feel super last-minute either. It’s not like you’re picking up the last bouquet of flowers or a generic greeting card, these gifts still feel personal and unique. Some of the items we chose are even on sale — psst, you don’t have to tell her that — allowing your money to go a little further to get something extra special for the woman who raised you.

We’ve got gifts for every kind of mom. From moms who love to cook to moms who love to get a little something shiny, we’ve got you covered. There’s even two Chrissy Teigen-approved Mother’s Day gifts hidden in this list, so you’ll have to scroll to find them.

French press coffee maker

Image: Bodum.

Your mom’s morning cup of coffee will be quick, easy and completely ground-less with this high-quality French press.

Bodum Java French Press Coffee Maker $20 on Amazon.com

A relaxing essential oil diffuser

Image: Zen Breeze.

This essential oil diffuser is the perfect gift for the mom who needs to create a relaxing moment in her day. Plus, it’s 35 percent off. Just make sure to order some essential oils to go with it.

Essential Oil Diffuser $29.77 on Amazon.com

A dazzling necklace

Image: Kendra Scott.

Get mom a necklace that she’ll love with this crowd-pleasing necklace from Kendra Scott. It comes in gold, silver or a rose gold.

Kendra Scott Nola Pendant Necklace for Women $48 on Amazon.com

An eReader

Image: Amazon.

If your mom loves to read, get her a Kindle that can store thousands of books. This version is water-proof and glare-proof, so perfect for her next vacation. Plus, it’s got a new cool color backing that she’ll love. It’s currently 29 percent off.

Kindle Paperwhite $94.99 on Amazon.com

Ina-Approved Cookware

Image: Lodge.

Lodge has earned Ina Garten’s stamp of approval, and moms love Ina. This high-quality enameled cast iron isn’t as pricey as Le Creuset, but it’s just as pretty and effective in the kitchen. Plus, it’s 39 percent off.

Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $69.90 on Amazon.com

A trendy planter set

Image: XXXFLOWER.

This little terrarium with wooden stand is certainly unique. Plus, your mom can take clipping from her garden, herbs or air plants and place them in the beakers to grow them herself.

XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand $23.99 on Amazon.com

A robotic vacuum

Image: iRobot.

Make mom’s life a little easier with this robot vacuum. She’ll enjoy watching her new appliance scoop dust out from under the couch and other hard-to-reach places. And it’s currently 29 percent off.

iRobot Roomba $199.99 on Amazon.com

A Chrissy Teigen Mother’s Day pick

Image: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Chrissy Teigen recommends this cookbook as a part of her Mother’s Day gift guide on Cravings. She says that each recipe is more “more bold and flavorful” than the last. If you’re looking for another Mother’s Day gift recommendation from Chrissy, these cute tea drops will also arrive in time.

Indian-ish: Recipes and Antics from a Modern American Family $18.69 on Amazon.com

Scented candles set

Image: SONSIEN.

These four soy candles are packaged beautifully and feature fun exteriors that are sure to brighten up Mother’s Day. There are four different sets to choose from, so you can find the candles that fit your mom’s vibe.

Scented Candles Gifts Set $16.99 on Amazon.com

A pressure cooker

Image: Instant Pot.

This Instant Pot will become your mom’s new favorite appliance. It’s a pressure cooker, rice cooker, food warmer, steamer and yogurt maker all in one. It’s super easy to use and will cook food 70 percent faster. It’s currently 14 percent off.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker $68.94 on Amazon.com

A luxurious eye mask

Image: IMAK.

Your mom can chase away migraines, headaches, sinus pain or just general eye stain with this light-blocking mask. The beads will massage the eye sockets, creating a calming effect. It’s also perfect for popping in the fridge to make the experience extra relaxing.

IMAK Compression Pain Relief Mask and Eye Pillow $13.54 on Amazon.com

Eco-friendly food bags

Image: Stasher.

If your mom is trying to be more sustainable, she’ll love these silicone food bags. She can break up with single-use plastic bags forever. The bag is self-sealing, so her food will be fresher.

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag $19.99 on Amazon.com

Sustainable sheet set

Image: LuxClub.

These breathable sheets are made out of bamboo instead of cotton. The soft fabric is perfect for hot sleepers, especially now that the weather is getting warmer. Treat your mom to a new sheets set. You’re sure to find the color sheets that match her bedding.