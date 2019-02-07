12 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Every Woman in Your Life

LivingShopping Guides

Valentine’s Day is probably the toughest shopping holiday. Christmas gifts are relatively easy, but Valentine’s Day gifts need to be more meaningful; they need to convey a message that tells the person you’re giving a gift to just how special and important they are. If you’re shopping for a woman this Valentine’s Day, cast your worries aside, because we’ve curated a list of Valentine’s Day gifts for her — whether “her” is your partner, your BFF, your mom or your work wife — that are guaranteed to please.

Wellness journal

Image: ban.do.

This wellness planner is full of info and advice from female experts and includes activity trackers, tear-out cards, and more.

Roman numeral ring

Image: CaitlynMinimalist/Etsy.

Gift her a personalized ring of the year you met.

Travel beauty tool

Image: Palette by Pak.

Ditch the tiny travel bottles and containers and get your always-traveling BFF this washable and reusable Palette by Pak beauty tool.

Collapsible water bottle

Image: Que.

Those who spend a lot of their time outdoors, at the gym, or even just on-the-go will appreciate this eco-friendly, collapsible water bottle.

Tarot cards

Image: Amazon.

When tarot cards look this good, they’re bound to make for a gorgeous gift.

Custom painting

Artwork from a store is nice and everything, but imagine the look on your loved one’s face when they open up a hand-painted recreation of their favorite photo.  Simply upload any photo to Paintru, choose your desired size and medium and an artist will create a museum-quality masterpiece that will most likely bring its recipient to tears in the best possible way.

Witchy mug

Image: LookHuman.

A great co-worker gift, this mug will appeal to any of your witchy gal pals.

CBD for dogs

Image: Wagkind.

For the woman in your life who puts her dog first, gift her this CBD oil for dogs, which boasts an omega-rich blend specially formulated for dogs.

Cyclamen

Image: Ansel & Ivy.

This gorgeous flowering plant will add a pop of color to any lovely plant lady’s space.

Vintage goblets

Image: Blueberrydr/Etsy.

These vintage Colony Park Lane goblets will look great in any kitchen.

Youth to the People face mask

Image: Sephora.

Because who doesn’t want to wake up with hydrated, glowing skin?

Comfy pajamas

Image: Anthropologie.

For the gal whose Friday night will consist of binge-watching both seasons of Shrill in one sitting, she should feel comfortable and look good.

Rose-scented candle

Image: Neiman Marcus.

These candles not only smell incredible, but they also double as decor.

