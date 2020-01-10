All the Cozy Products You’ll Need for Hibernating Until Spring

Now that we’re all back to the real world and are no longer in a dreamy haze of binge-watching TV with a rum-spiked eggnog in hand, blissfully unaware of the day of the week, the next best thing we all look forward to doing the second the clock strikes 5 p.m. is rushing home to turn down the lights, light some candles, slip into fuzzy slippers, wrap ourselves in a faux-fur blanket, and surround ourselves in cozy, comfy home decor.

If you don’t have the essentials to turn your home into a wintertime sanctuary so you can successfully hibernate your way to the slightly warmer temps of spring, don’t fret; we have you covered.

From bedding and blankets to pajamas you won’t ever want to take off, here are the products you absolutely need this winter.

Moon Beam socks

Because if your feet aren’t warm, you aren’t warm.

Wax Buffalo Wanderlust candle

Nothing will have you dreaming of warmer days ahead more than this luxurious candle with notes of patchouli, black pepper, eucalyptus and sweet cedar.

Crystal faceted iridescent candle holder

Turn down the lights, light a candle, and set into this gorgeous candle holder.

Sherpa-fleece throw blanket

With fleece on one side and sherpa on the other, this blanket is all the convincing we need to hit play on our Netflix watch list.

Ekouaer pajamas

Can’t go wrong with the most popular highly rated PJ’s on Amazon.

Chunky knit throw

The perfect throw for Netflix-binging.

Hygge cardigan

Wear it out, wear it in; either way, you’ll never want to take this nylon-wool cardigan off.

Fiddle-leaf fig plant

Winter can leave you seriously craving green grass and plants. A houseplant is an easy way to get your green fix. Plus, houseplants have some amazing health benefits, too. If a fiddle-leaf fig isn’t your style, check out some of our other favorite low-maintenance houseplants.

Sunday Morning Minimalist Candle

With notes of pear, bergamot, jasmine, gardenia, and amber woods, this eco-friendly, soy-wax candle will quickly become your go-to home scent.

Akers Box reversible comforter set

This navy blue-hued comforter with a plush micro-mink Sherpa and a faux-suede texture is so popular it has more than 5,000 reviews and a 4.5 rating. How could you go wrong?

Aerie fuzzy fur slides

Fuzzy fur slides you won’t ever want to take off.

Dylan cropped joggers

On nights when you just want to throw on a sweater, pair it with these joggers.

Breville BTM800XL one-touch tea maker

Sure, the price is steep, but it’s everyone’s favorite tea maker on Amazon, and who can resist a quickly brewed cup of steaming hot tea on a chilly night?

SOWTECH espresso machine

It’s the easiest shot of espresso you could possibly make, and it’s a best-seller on Amazon.

OJIA faux fur pillow cover

Rest your head on a super-soft faux-fur throw pillow. (And don’t forget to get a pillow insert!)

Wool loop textured pouf

The perfect pouf to use as a footrest on heavy binge days.

