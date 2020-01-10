LivingHome

All the Cozy Products You’ll Need for Hibernating Until Spring

Now that we’re all back to the real world and are no longer in a dreamy haze of binge-watching TV with a rum-spiked eggnog in hand, blissfully unaware of the day of the week, the next best thing we all look forward to doing the second the clock strikes 5 p.m. is rushing home to turn down the lights, light some candles, slip into fuzzy slippers, wrap ourselves in a faux-fur blanket, and surround ourselves in cozy, comfy home decor.

If you don’t have the essentials to turn your home into a wintertime sanctuary so you can successfully hibernate your way to the slightly warmer temps of spring, don’t fret; we have you covered.

From bedding and blankets to pajamas you won’t ever want to take off, here are the products you absolutely need this winter.

Moon Beam socks

Image: Anthropologie.

Because if your feet aren’t warm, you aren’t warm.

Buy: Moon Beam Socks $19.95
Wax Buffalo Wanderlust candle

Image: Wax Buffalo.

Nothing will have you dreaming of warmer days ahead more than this luxurious candle with notes of patchouli, black pepper, eucalyptus and sweet cedar.

Buy: Wax Buffalo Wanderlust candle $22
Crystal faceted iridescent candle holder

Image: T.J.Maxx.
Turn down the lights, light a candle, and set into this gorgeous candle holder.

Buy: Tahari crystal Faceted Iridescent Candle Holder $19.99
Sherpa-fleece throw blanket

Image: Home Depot.

With fleece on one side and sherpa on the other, this blanket is all the convincing we need to hit play on our Netflix watch list.

Buy: Eddie Bauer Ultra Soft Sherpa Throw $44.99
Ekouaer pajamas

Image: Amazon.

Can’t go wrong with the most popular highly rated PJ’s on Amazon.

Buy: Ekouaer pajamas 43.99
Chunky knit throw

Image: T.J.Maxx.
The perfect throw for Netflix-binging.

Buy: Chunky knit throw $49.99
Hygge cardigan

Image: Anthropologie.

Wear it out, wear it in; either way, you’ll never want to take this nylon-wool cardigan off.

Buy: Hygge cardigan $198
Fiddle-leaf fig plant

Image: Home Depot.

Winter can leave you seriously craving green grass and plants. A houseplant is an easy way to get your green fix. Plus, houseplants have some amazing health benefits, too. If a fiddle-leaf fig isn’t your style, check out some of our other favorite low-maintenance houseplants.

Buy: Fiddle-leaf fig plant $29.98
Sunday Morning Minimalist Candle

Image: Brooklyn Candle Studio.

With notes of pear, bergamot, jasmine, gardenia, and amber woods, this eco-friendly, soy-wax candle will quickly become your go-to home scent.

Buy: Sunday Morning Minimalist Candle $24
Akers Box reversible comforter set

Image: Wayfair.

This navy blue-hued comforter with a plush micro-mink Sherpa and a faux-suede texture is so popular it has more than 5,000 reviews and a 4.5 rating. How could you go wrong?

Buy: Akers Box reversible comforter set $52.07
Aerie fuzzy fur slides

Image: Aerie.

Fuzzy fur slides you won’t ever want to take off.

Buy: Aerie fuzzy fur slides $13.98
Dylan cropped joggers

Image: Anthropologie.

On nights when you just want to throw on a sweater, pair it with these joggers.

Buy: Dylan cropped joggers $68
Breville BTM800XL one-touch tea maker

Breville BTM800XL one-touch tea maker
Image: Amazon.

Sure, the price is steep, but it’s everyone’s favorite tea maker on Amazon, and who can resist a quickly brewed cup of steaming hot tea on a chilly night?

Buy: Breville BTM800XL one-touch tea maker 249.95
SOWTECH espresso machine

Image: Amazon.

It’s the easiest shot of espresso you could possibly make, and it’s a best-seller on Amazon.

Buy: SOWTECH espresso machine $69.99
OJIA faux fur pillow cover

Image: Amazon.

Rest your head on a super-soft faux-fur throw pillow. (And don’t forget to get a pillow insert!)

Wool loop textured pouf

Image: T.J.Maxx.
The perfect pouf to use as a footrest on heavy binge days.

Buy: Wool loop textured pouf $49.99
