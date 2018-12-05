Amazon Unveils 12 Days of Deals — & They Have Something for Everyone

Amazon is well-known for their deals. If you missed their epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, don’t worry. You didn’t miss out on all of Amazon’s holiday discounts, because for the next 12 days, the discounts will be even steeper thanks to Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals.

This is not the first time Amazon has offered the promotion. “Deal days” were launched in 2015 to cater to holiday shoppers. However, you don’t have to buy a present to get in on the promotion; the discounts are offered to all.

The deal officially began on Sunday, Dec. 2 and will run through Thursday, Dec. 13. As in years past, each day will focus on a specific type of product and/or theme, like gaming, fashion or electronics, and Amazon will put all of the day’s deals live at midnight PT. But the best part? Free shipping.

The online retailer is offering free shipping on all orders, no minimum purchase necessary.

As for the products, here’s the official schedule:

Sunday, Dec. 2: home improvement

Monday, Dec. 3: gaming

Tuesday, Dec. 4: toys

Wednesday, Dec. 5: PC

Thursday, Dec. 6: home

Friday, Dec. 7: fashion

Saturday, Dec. 8: baby, pets and camera

Sunday, Dec. 9: beauty and personal care

Monday, Dec. 10: electronics

Tuesday, Dec. 11: kitchen

Wednesday, Dec. 12: furniture, lawn and garden

Thursday, Dec. 13: sports and outdoor

That said, we’d be remiss if we didn’t share a few of our favorite offerings with you, so check our list below and come back often. We’ll be updating it daily.

Sunday, Dec. 2 — home improvement

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus upright vacuum, $179 at Amazon

Blinx XT home security camera with motion detection, $78.99 at Amazon

First Alert duel-power plug-in carbon monoxide detector, $63.40 at Amazon

Monday, Dec. 3 — gaming

Blue Yeti microphone and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey bundle, $98 at Amazon

Fosmon Xbox One dual controller charging station, $17.49 at Amazon

CyberPowerPC overclockable gaming PC desktop, $1,699.99 at Amazon

Tuesday, Dec. 4 — toys

Luvabeau responsive baby doll (selection varies), $34.56 at Amazon

Avengers Titan Hero series (12-pack), $53.93 at Amazon

KidKraft Charlotte dollhouse, $63.65 at Amazon

Wednesday, Dec. 5 — PC