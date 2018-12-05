Amazon Unveils 12 Days of Deals — & They Have Something for Everyone

Amazon is well-known for their deals. If you missed their epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, don’t worry. You didn’t miss out on all of Amazon’s holiday discounts, because for the next 12 days, the discounts will be even steeper thanks to Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals.
This is not the first time Amazon has offered the promotion. “Deal days” were launched in 2015 to cater to holiday shoppers. However, you don’t have to buy a present to get in on the promotion; the discounts are offered to all.
The deal officially began on Sunday, Dec. 2 and will run through Thursday, Dec. 13. As in years past, each day will focus on a specific type of product and/or theme, like gaming, fashion or electronics, and Amazon will put all of the day’s deals live at midnight PT. But the best part? Free shipping.
The online retailer is offering free shipping on all orders, no minimum purchase necessary.
As for the products, here’s the official schedule:
- Sunday, Dec. 2: home improvement
- Monday, Dec. 3: gaming
- Tuesday, Dec. 4: toys
- Wednesday, Dec. 5: PC
- Thursday, Dec. 6: home
- Friday, Dec. 7: fashion
- Saturday, Dec. 8: baby, pets and camera
- Sunday, Dec. 9: beauty and personal care
- Monday, Dec. 10: electronics
- Tuesday, Dec. 11: kitchen
- Wednesday, Dec. 12: furniture, lawn and garden
- Thursday, Dec. 13: sports and outdoor
That said, we’d be remiss if we didn’t share a few of our favorite offerings with you, so check our list below and come back often. We’ll be updating it daily.
Sunday, Dec. 2 — home improvement
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus upright vacuum, $179 at Amazon
- Blinx XT home security camera with motion detection, $78.99 at Amazon
- First Alert duel-power plug-in carbon monoxide detector, $63.40 at Amazon
Monday, Dec. 3 — gaming
- Blue Yeti microphone and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey bundle, $98 at Amazon
- Fosmon Xbox One dual controller charging station, $17.49 at Amazon
- CyberPowerPC overclockable gaming PC desktop, $1,699.99 at Amazon
Tuesday, Dec. 4 — toys
- Luvabeau responsive baby doll (selection varies), $34.56 at Amazon
- Avengers Titan Hero series (12-pack), $53.93 at Amazon
- KidKraft Charlotte dollhouse, $63.65 at Amazon
Wednesday, Dec. 5 — PC
- Audio-Technica ATH-M50x professional studio headphones, $102.99 at Amazon
- Wonder Workshop Dash coding robot with Dash challenge cards, $84.99 at Amazon
- Lenovo Flex 14 two-in-one convertible laptop, $899.99 at Amazon
